Kim Kardashian Reveals That She Was On Drugs During Ray J Sex Tape

As a society, it should be considered general knowledge that we make some rather questionable decisions when our judgment is impaired through the use of mind-altering drugs. Most drugs and substances recommend that we avoid operating vehicles or large machinery but, these same drugs don’t have any restrictions or warning labels telling us who we should choose to be intimate with or whether or not we should document our sexual conquests.

But, we’re pretty sure Kim Kardashian wishes her drug of choice came with a warning label when she recently revealed she was high during her infamous 2003 sex tape with her then-boyfriend, R&B singer and entrepreneur, Ray J.

Kim Kardashian’s Drug-Fueled Sex Tape Revelation

According to TheJasmineBrand, on a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, not only did Kim Kardashian reveal that she was on ecstasy during her recorded sexcapades with Ray J, she was also on the party substance when she got married for the first time. Kim stated the following on the show,

“I got married on ecstasy. No, the first time. I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

Ex-boyfriend and baby father of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick was present during Kim’s revelation and was taken aback asking,

“You were high on ecstasy when you were in that sex tape?”

Kim replied,

“Absolutely. Everyone knows it. Like, my jaw was shaking … the whole time.”

Not Only Do Kardashians Make Bad Decisions on Drugs, We All Do

For some reason, Kim Kardashian revealing that she was under the influence of a psychedelic stimulant during her sex tape that was leaked in 2007 isn’t surprising to us whatsoever. We all make pretty horrible decisions when we’re not in our right minds. What’s more surprising is that she was high on the drug when she married music producer, Damon Thomas, in 2000 at the tender age of just 19-years-old.

Kim’s revelation explains a lot, her underwhelming performance in the infamous sex tape and marrying a man ten years her elder while rounding out the end of her teenage years definitely give off ‘high at the time’ vibrations. With that said, check out the compilation of clips from the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians below.

