Former Kardashian Friend Announces COVID-19 Diagnosis

Kim Kardashian’s former best friend Larsa Pippen has been making headlines this week after she told all during an episode from the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on Monday, November 9. Pippen opened up about her friendships with the Kardashians, her marriage, and her past love life. But Pippen decided to announce her newest update on her own terms.

The 46-year-old Real Housewives of Miami alum posted an Instagram story on Friday, November 12, as seen above. The Instagram story shows her legs and toes while laying in bed. For the caption, Pippen wrote, “I’ve been battling Covid for a week. It’s no joke I’ve never felt pain like this!”

Earlier in the week, Pippen posted a quote to her Instagram on Wednesday, November 11. The quote read, “Pray, then let it go. Don’t try and manipulate or force the outcome. Just trust God to open the right doors at the right time. Amen.” Pippen has also been posting photos and videos of her hanging out at home and swimming in her pool. Heavy reached out to Larsa Pippen’s representatives for comment.

Two of the Kardashians Have Revealed Their Diagnosis With COVID-19

While Pippen is the latest person in the Kardashian circle to announce a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, she isn’t the first. Both Khloe Kardashian and Kanye West have revealed they contracted the virus in March and April.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have both opened up about West’s diagnosis. Around the same time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they had the virus in mid-March, Kardashian told GRAZIA that her 43-year-old rapper husband also contracted COVID-19.

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” she said. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help.” Kardashian and West have four children together: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 1.

On the Joe Rogan Experience, West detailed more of his experience. “I was shivering and having the shakes and taking hot showers and eating soup and just sleeping.” Rogan interrupted asking, “How bad did you have it?” West responded, “I don’t think it was that bad, I think it was a mild case. It threw everyone off, it threw everybody’s plans off.

More recently, Khloe Kardashian revealed she tested positive in late October on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The 36-year-old Good American founder revealed that she suffered from vomiting, shaking, and hot and cold flashes. She also added that she already struggles with migraines, but she had horrible headaches as well. “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache,” she confessed. “I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”

Kardashian then relayed a slight warning to viewers saying, “Let me tell you, that s*** is real. But, we’re all gonna get through this. I pray that we follow orders and listen were all gonna be okay. May god bless us all.”

Pippen May Not Be in the Kardashian Circle Anymore

Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen used to be extremely close, until earlier this year. Pippen appeared on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. In 2014, Kim blogged about how much their friendship meant to her, saying, “I always call my friend Larsa Pippen for parenting advice!” as recorded by the Daily Dish. Kardashian also called Pippen her “best friend” and the most “positive person” she knows. Their relationship took a turn when fans noticed that the entire Kardashian family had unfollowed Pippen on Instagram, and Pippen did the same over the summer.

Pippen posted an Instagram story of the two of them for Kardashian’s birthday on October 21 with the caption, “Hbd gorgeous I’m sending u lots of love Kim Kardashian,” but Kardashian didn’t repost the Instagram story. Since then, Pippen appeared on the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn where she candidly talked about her relationship with the reality star family.

During the interview, Pippen didn’t hold back. She said that Kanye West had, “brainwashed” the entire family, and she didn’t stop there. Pippen also revealed she had a relationship with Tristan Thompson before he started seeing Khloe Kardashian, and she also denied that she ever flirted with Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

