A Kardashian Addresses Having COVID-19

Kim Kardashian has opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic affected her family. Around the same time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they had the virus in mid-March, Kardashian told GRAZIA that her husband Kanye West also contracted COVID-19.

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” she said. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help.” Kardashian and West have four children together: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 1.

Kardashian added that she vividly remembers taking care of West and helping him recover. “I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good,” she told GRAZIA. “It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.” West and Kardashian flew to Paris in early March for West’s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show.

West himself admitted that he contracted the virus in an interview with Forbes in July. “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it,” the rapper said in terms of symptoms. “I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!” Drake went on Instagram Live in mid-March to share that he tested negative for the virus.

Even with the pandemic hitting close to home, Kardashian noted that she has come to terms with the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m the type of person that respects the process that respects what’s going on in the world,” she said. She added that, “Maybe our planet needed a break.”

Another Kardashian Got Tested for COVID-19

Kanye West may not have been the only one in the Kardashian inner circle to have contracted the virus. Khloe Kardashian also got tested for COVID-19 earlier this year. The latest teaser trailer for season 19 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows the 36-year-old reality television star getting swabbed for a COVID-19 test.

Kylie Jenner also spilled that someone in the Kardashian-Jenner circle has tested positive for COVID-19. “It’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive,” she says in another trailer for the upcoming KUWTK season.

Kim Kardashian FaceTimes Kourtney distressed about Khloe’s health and safety. “I’m super worried that Khloe is so sick,” she reveals. The trailer then cuts to Khloe uncontrollably coughing – a well-known symptom of COVID-19 – on camera in her bedroom.

Kardashian Has Recently Dismissed Marital Problems with West

Kardashian and West – AKA Kimye – sparked divorce rumors mid-September, but Kardashian and her friends have continued to shut them down. The KUWTK star first posted various Instagram stories of her and West having a date night on September 26.

West also shared his date night plans with Kardashian via Twitter on September 28. The presidential candidate tweeted a photo of a small table and two chairs placed outside of one of their compounds with a car’s headlights shining on the setup. West tweeted the photo with the caption, “Dinner for 2” with a dove emoji. Kardashian retweeted it and also added two dove emojis.

Kardashian’s longtime best friend Jonathan Cheban – AKA Foodgod – recently addressed the divorce rumors, as well. Cheban appeared on The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, October 1, and Williams directly asked him about Kimye’s current status. “They’re good,” he said. “I saw them last month…It is what it is. They were good. He’s Kanye.”

Cheban added that because of West’s mind, he struggles with different things compared to others. “The guy’s a genius, so a genius goes through things all the time,” he said. “His brain is on 24 hours a day, 365 days a year…There’s got to be a certain point when sometimes things go AWOL, and then they come right back. To me, it’s like this is how a genius is.”

READ NEXT: A Kardashian Family Member Hosts a Spinoff Show