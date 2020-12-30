Kardashian Updates Custody Agreement Status

Rob Kardashian and his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna have reached a custody agreement over their four-year-old daughter Dream. Kardashian and Chyna will share physical custody of Dream through an alternating weekly schedule, according to legal documents viewed by Us Weekly. The two also agreed to share equal time with Dream during holidays and vacations.

The negotiations also stipulate that neither Kardashian nor Chyna are to, “be under the influence of alcohol nor other substance” while watching Dream, per Us Weekly. This custody agreement follows Kardashian’s request for Chyna to be regularly tested for alcohol and drug use before visiting Dream. Chyna denied the allegations and requested a nanny present while Kardashian cared for Dream.

Those and all other petitions Kardashian and Chyna submitted have been dismissed. This includes Chyna’s request for Kardashian to take a mental health evaluation earlier this year in February. The couple reached the new agreement, “without court intervention,” so the court appearance scheduled for this month has been dropped, per Us Weekly.

Kardashian Has Kept His Focus on Raising Dream

Kardashian – who shares his only child with Chyna – is prioritizing raising his daughter, a source told Entertainment Tonight on December 29. “The number one priority for Rob has always been, and continues to be, Dream’s wellbeing,” the source told ET. “Rob is an amazing father, he’d do anything for his little girl.”

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star floods his social media feeds with photos of his little girl. Kardashian has also taken full advantage of having sisters with kids Dream’s age. The proud dad of one often posts photos of Dream playing with his sisters’ younger kids.

Kardashian previously stepped back from the spotlight a few years ago while he struggled with depression and his weight. Since then, Khloe Kardashian has been helping her brother regain his health. “Rob is doing so well,” a source told People in July. “Khloe is his biggest supporter. She always encourages him to work on himself so he can find more happiness.”

Kardashian & Chyna Had a Tumultuous Relationship

It’s been over four years since Kardashian and Chyna publicly announced their relationship. The two faced a series of relationship obstacles – from cheating allegations, to hacked Instagram photos, to lawsuits, they have a detailed history. The two ended their relationship in 2017, but still continue to work on a co-parenting relationship.

Kardashian and Chyna first made their relationship public in January of 2016. Blac Chyna posted a now-deleted Instagram photo with Kardashian’s arm in the background with the caption “the beginning” on January 25, 2016. Just two days later, Kardashian moved into Chyna’s house after years of living with his sister Khloe Kardashian. Kardashian proposed to Chyna a few months later on April 4, 2016. And on November 10, 2016, the two welcomed Dream Renée Kardashian.

Their relationship started to go awry a month after Chyna gave birth to their daughter Dream. Chyna’s Instagram account appeared to have been hacked by someone who posted text conversations that they said were from her phone. The conversations – which have since been deleted – explained that Chyna was planning on leaving Kardashian all along. She reportedly “called him lazy, fat, insecure, claimed he was gay, said he had a hairy face and never changed his clothes, and even appeared to consider ‘slapping the sh*t’ out of him as she had done to her ex-boyfriend Tyga,” according to Cosmopolitan.

Two days later, Kardashian publicly apologized to Chyna via Instagram. “I apologize and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I’m sorry @blacchyna,” he posted. “You are a great mother to our child and I love you.” The two initially reconciled, but they called it quits for good in July 2017.

