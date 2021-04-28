Sydney Chase Apologizes for Explicit Comments About Tristan Thompson

Sydney Chase is the woman who has made claims that she hooked up with Tristan Thompson. Thompson, who currently plays basketball for the Boston Celtics, was believed to be in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian at the time of the alleged hook-up with Chase.

Chase discussed her alleged relationship with Thompson during an appearance on the No Jumper podcast, hosted by Adam22. Chase and three of her friends; Richelle Vega, Hayden Reilly, and former “American Idol” contestant Erika Perry — the group known as “The Blackout Girls” — sat down for a chat in which Chase claimed that she and Thompson had hooked up.

At one point towards the end of the podcast, Reilly asked Chase about Thompson’s penis.

“It was a peek-a-boo d*** but baby it was good,” Chase said, insinuating that Thompson was not circumsized. She went on to say that she and Tristan hooked up for a few months.

“I did not know – he told me he wasn’t in a relationship anymore. So we talked. We hung out multiple times. We did everything. This was in January or November – probably January. Then we hung out, everything was cool and he was talking to me. And I literally said ‘are you single?’ And he said ‘yes.’ So I said ‘okay we can talk.’ Again we hung out multiple times, it happened,” she said.

Thompson has not spoken out about Chase’s claims.

1. Chase Gave Explicit Details About Tristan & Later Apologized

After Chase discussed Thompson’s penis during the No Jumper podcast, she apologized.

“In [the] interview, I was asked a question by my friend Hayden, in which I answered honestly. However, I did disclose personal information about Tristan, which I do apologize for because that’s not okay, and I shouldn’t have done that,” Chase said in a video posted to her TikTok on April 27, 2021.

“However, me answered the question about our past relations — that is true. We did have past relations, [and then I] found out that he was in a relationship, and I ended things,” she continued, adding that things got “misconstrued” on the podcast because the girls had been drinking.

Chase went on to clarify the timeline of when she and Thompson allegedly hooked up.

“We first met in November, November 11, to be exact, and that’s when everything started. And then, the last time we had contact, besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter’s birthday party, which he just got back home from Boston.”

2. Chase Is an Instagram Model

Chase is an Instagram model with just under 30,000 followers. The first post on her Instagram account was uploaded back in 2018. She hasn’t been super active on the platform since that time, with only 41 posts in total.

A quick look through the 77 people that Chase follows and you will find that Thompson is not amongst them. A search through her followers shows that Thompson’s account does not appear.

Chase’s most recent Instagram post was uploaded on April 20, 2021. She was standing on a red carpet, posing with a huge green bong. She has not uploaded any photos to her feed since her interview with Adam22 went viral.

Chase also has a couple of photos of herself taking a private jet. In her Instagram bio, she called herself a “fashion model” and supplies fans and followers with a link to various ways they can support her. She has a link to her CashApp, TikTok, OnlyFans, and her Amazon Wishlist.

3. Chase Launched an OnlyFans Days Before Coming Forward With the Allegations Against Thompson

According to Radar Online, Chase’s OnlyFans account is on the newer side. In fact, the outlet reports that Chase launched her OnlyFans account “days before” she was on the No Jumper podcast.

“The Los Angeles-based model, who loves partaking in bikini photoshoots, launched an OnlyFans account days before coming out with her accusations about the NBA star,” Radar Online reports, adding that Chase is “hawking her XXX photos for money online.”

Her OnlyFans account appears to only have a couple of items available for subscribers. “I know you’ve been waiting,” reads her bio, along with a pink heart emoji.

4. Chase Is 1 of Several Women Who Have Allegedly Hooked-up With Thompson While He Was With Kardashian

Chase is just the latest woman to claim that she hooked up with Thompson while he and Kardashian were together. A cheating scandal hit the internet back in 2018 when Kardashian was pregnant with the couple’s daughter, True.

At the time, a woman named Lani Blair was identified by the media as the woman seen with Thompson on several occasions. At the time, sources revealed that they saw Blair with Thompson as PH-D Lounge in New York City, according to the Daily Mail, and again at the Four Seasons Hotel, according to Page Six.

Since that time, Thompson has been linked to several other women, including Lamar Odom’s ex, Sabrina Parr, former BFF of Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen, and former BFF of Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods.

5. Fans Believe Kardashian Responded to Chase’s Allegations on Her Instagram Story

Kardashian posted something interesting on her Instagram Stories, according to The Sun, and it’s possible that it was in regard to Chase’s claims.

“Love your f***ing life. Take pictures of everything. Tell people you love them. Talk to random strangers. Do things that you’re scared to do. F*ck it, because so many of us die and no one remembers a thing we did. Take your life and make it the best story in the world. Don’t waste that sh*t,” the post read.

Kardashian has recently been sporting a huge diamond ring in a few of her Instagram photos, and many people think that she and Thompson are engaged, though she has not confirmed nor denied the rumors.

And, according to People magazine, a clip of an upcoming episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” shows Kardashian and Thompson thinking about expanding their family, and trying for baby No. 2.

