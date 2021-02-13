Did Tristan Thompson Cheat on Khloe Kardashian Again?

In a new interview with Wendy Williams, Lamar Odom dropped some serious tea — or he attempted to, anyway. The former NBA star made a claim that his ex-fiancee Sabrina Parr slept with his “ex-wife’s significant other.” Several media outlets were quick to jump on the story, concluding that Parr had some kind of relationship with Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

But there seems to be a lot more to the story.

While Odom made it sound like Parr had relations with Thompson recently, TMZ was able to confirm that the two hooked up before Thompson and Kardashian were even a thing.

“Sources with direct knowledge [of the situation say that] Tristan and Sabrina hooked up nearly a decade ago, during Tristan’s rookie season in the NBA. TT was 20 years old at the time and was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sabrina’s hometown team. Our sources say when Lamar and Sabrina first went public with their relationship in 2019, Tristan told Khloe about his past with Sabrina … so Lamar’s bombshell is nothing new to Khloe,” TMZ reports.

TMZ even went on to say that the “news” wasn’t even new to Odom, who had supposedly known all about Parr and Thompson before he got down on one knee back in 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sabrina Parr Refused to Respond to Lamar Odom’s Claims That She Slept With Tristan Thompson

Despite what seemed like an attempt for Odom to stir up some drama, Parr didn’t give in when given the opportunity. She recently sat down for a chat with HotNewHipHop (HNHH) in which she was given the opportunity to respond to Odom, and she chose to take the high road.

“I’m not going to respond. Of course, I saw it. Everyone tagged me in it and I’m just going to allow his narrative to be his narrative. I literally have no intention to respond to it,” Parr told the outlet.

“I’m not clearing up any claims. Whatever his narrative is, I’m going to allow him to have that narrative. And I stand firm on that. I think at the end of the day, as people continue to watch me and watch him, they’ll be able to see what’s true and what’s not and what matters and what doesn’t matter. For me, it’s counterproductive to clear up anything,” she added.

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Reportedly Trying for Another Baby

Kardashian and Thompson seem to have reconciled after a cheating scandal rocked their relationship back in 2018. These days, the two are said to be back on, officially, and things appear to be going well.

In a recent report by People Magazine, a source explained that Thompson is living in Boston while playing for the Celtics, and Kardashian has chosen to stay in Los Angeles with her family. However, the couple is said to be dedicated to having another baby together.

“Khloé and Tristan still want to give True a sibling. It’s a big priority for both of them. They really want it to work out,” the source told the outlet. “Khloé is spending most of her time in L.A. while Tristan is working in Boston. Khloe enjoys visiting Boston, but she doesn’t want to live there,” adds the source. “Tristan understands that she wants to be with her family. True loves playing with all her cousins and is the happiest in LA with them.”

