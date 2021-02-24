Safaree & Erica Mena Say They Regret Marrying Each Other

Safaree Samuels has decided to drop a bomb about his marriage to Erica Mena on social media. On February 23, 2021, the Love & Hip Hop star tweeted that marrying Mena is one of the biggest mistakes he ever made.

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet according to The Shade Room. “I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb s***. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

Mena, who is also the mother of Samuels’ daughter Safire, responded to his comments on Twitter as well.

“Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in,” she replied. “I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!”

In another tweet, Mena added: “Out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honor my growth as a woman. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn’t my thing.”

Mena has since deleted her tweets.

This isn’t the first time Samuels went to social media about their relationship troubles. In November 2020, Samuels uploaded a photo and tagged Divorce Court in the photo and added the caption: “BACHELOR!! Ending 2020 right!!” He later changed the caption to promote his then new single, “Credit.”

Erica Mena & Safaree Were Bumping Heads Over Having More Children

During an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked, things got awkward when the topic of having more children was brought up amongst the couples. When Safaree and Mena were asked about having a bigger family, Mena put Safaree on the spot regarding why he is against having another baby.

“But tell them why you don’t want another one,” Mena said. “Cause I got ‘too big’ during my pregnancy…You say it all the time. You mentioned my stomach afterwards. You said, ‘You got too big, I got too big. I don’t want to be fat, again.’ That’s what you said…And then not only that. He waits until after we get married to say that he don’t want more kids. You knew that I want more kids.”

Samuels then clarified that he would have another child with Mena on one condition.

“I would love to,” he said. “Just let someone else carry it.”

Mena then shot back, “I’m not Kim Kardashian,” who welcomed two children via a surrogate.

Mena and Samuels welcomed their daughter Safire in February 2020. This is Mena’s second child and Samuels’ first. Mena has a son, King, from a previous relationship.

In a video on Love & Hip Hop’s YouTube channel, Samuels admitted he was nervous about being a father.

“Wow, wow, it’s a big deal! Very big deal,” Samuels said in the video. “I didn’t know I was capable of doing this. I’m excited!…I’m nervous. I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. It’s very surreal to me. I don’t know what to do but I know I’m going to be great at what I do because I’m great at everything.”

After Mena gave birth, Samuels gushed about the arrival of his daughter on social media.

“These past 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!!,: he captioned a picture of his newborn daughter holding his finger. “I’m a part of the #girldad club now Perfection is here.”



