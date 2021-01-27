Why Safaree Doesn’t Want More Kids With Erica Mena

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena welcomed their first child, Safire, in 2020. When it comes to deciding if they will have another child together, they haven’t been able to come to an agreement. During an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked when the couples were talking about having children, Mena exposed Samuels regarding why he doesn’t want to have another child with her.

“But tell them why you don’t want another one,” Mena said. “Cause I got ‘too big’ during my pregnancy…You say it all the time. You mentioned my stomach afterwards. You said, ‘You got too big, I got too big. I don’t want to be fat, again.’ That’s what you said.”

As Mena spilled what Samuels told her, he shook his head in denial but Mena continued to reveal his reasons for not working on baby number two. Mena shared that she was upset that Samuels felt this way because she said she made it clear that she wanted more than one child with him. Mena has a son, King, from a previous relationship.

“And then not only that. He waits until after we get married to say that he don’t want more kids. You knew that I want more kids.”

After being blasted by his wife, Samuels spoke up and said he and Mena could have another baby under one condition.

“I would love to,” he said. “Just let someone else carry it.”

Mena then replied, “I’m not Kim Kardashian,” who welcomed two children via a surrogate.

Safaree Samuels Said he Wanted to Divorce Mena in November 2020

Back in November, Samuels posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “BACHELOR!! Ending 2020 right!!,” insinuating that he wanted to end his marriage to his Love & Hip Hop co-star. He also tagged Divorce Court in the photo of him standing next to an orange Rolls Royce with his shirt open. He later changed the caption to promote his then-upcoming single at the time.

The Brooklyn, New York native later returned to social media to apologize to Mena.

“A man is nothing without his family,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m not a bachelor & I love my wife I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife. Sorry for being childish & Salute to all the real men out there.”

Before They Were Married, Samuels was Unfaithful to Mena

In 2019, Samuels publicly apologized to Mena after he was busted cheating. According to The Jasmine Brand, Samuels was caught because his ex-girlfriend Gabrielle Davis, who once starred on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, released a series of screenshots of conversations between she and Samuels where he claimed he missed her and didn’t want to marry Erica Mena. In June 2019, he issued an apology for his infidelity via Twitter.

Remember Gabrielle Davis? She appeared on Season 1 #LHHMIA as Prince’s ‘side chick’ and now claims Safaree has been trying to get back with her while with Erica (they used to date apparently) Here are the texts. Erica Mena responded in support of her Fiancé #LHH #LHHH #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/23d7KdzX78 — Robyn Hood (@love_andhiphop) June 27, 2019

“I am sorry for any embarrassment I have brought to you from me being immature,” he tweeted. “I apologize from the depths of my soul & heart. You are the most important person to me in the world. I know this is a joke to some ppl but this is real life and I made a mistake. I’m sorry.”

I am sorry for any embarrassment I have brought to you from me being immature. I apologize from the depths of my soul & heart. You are the most important person to me in the world. I know this is a joke to some ppl but this is real life and I made a mistake. I’m sorry. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) June 28, 2019

Mena and Samuels married in October 2019.

READ NEXT: Was Keyshia Cole Drunk During the Verzuz Battle With Ashanti?