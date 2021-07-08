MasterChef Mary Jayne Buckingham Update: The Pie Queen Today

Fans were asking what happened to Master Chef Mary Jayne Buckingham after she disappeared from MasterChef: Legends during Season 11. She decided to provide an update herself, and said she was struggling with some health problems during filming.

Gordon Ramsay said on episode 6 of the show that Buckingham, known as “The Pie Queen,” was taking a break due to health problems. He did not detail what health issues she was facing. Fans speculated over what happened to her, and she used the opportunity to tell her fans to take care of their health in a video posted on Instagram Thursday, July 8, 2021. You can watch the video here or later in this post.

Her fans on Twitter expressed concern after the episode aired.

“What happened to Mary Jayne? I hate to hear she’s not returning #MasterChef,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

MasterChef: Legends’ Mary Jayne Fought Cancer Twice Before Appearing on the Show & Had a Health Scare During Filming Season 11

Mary Jayne’s update on social media said she had a health scare during the filming of MasterChef: Legends, but that she didn’t immediately take care of it.

“I had a little bit of a health scare last year, because, well … I had a little bit of the Scarlett O’Hara mentality and thought ‘I’ll take care of it tomorrow!'” she said on the video.

“Don’t do that,” she continued. “If you have a health issue, make sure you get in there and that you get it taken care of.”

She went on to say that she was sick for about four or five days and went into an in-patient physical therapy program. She said she lost 42 pounds and hopes to lose an additional 40 or 50 pounds. Today, she said, she is “fit as a fiddle, ready to play, fine and dandy, working on my health, working on some fine recipes.”

She told her fans to stay tuned for what she does next, and thanked MasterChef Legends, her family, friends and fans for their support and for giving her the opportunity to appear on the show.

“To say that this has changed my life would be the understatement of the century,” she said.

Buckingham had struggled with health problems prior to her hiatus from MasterChef. She was open about her health concerns on Instagram, which included fighting cancer twice.

“As a two time cancer survivor myself I feel grateful to be here. Having a friend right now that is battling stage 4 cancer it becomes a constant reminder of where we all are,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also supported her fellow cancer survivors and those struggling with a cancer diagnosis.

“One step away one phone call away. If you know somebody that has survived cancer or is fighting it show them all the love and support you can especially if they’re still here. At the end of the day you don’t know what they’re battling,” she wrote.

Buckingham’s Fans Were Supportive & Encouraging; She Thanked Them All for Their Concern

Buckingham thanked her fans for caring about her health, and said she was thankful for them. They, in turn, said they were glad to know she was OK.

“Thanks so much for this update and can’t wait to see more from you!” one person wrote in a comment. “Even though I’ll miss seeing you on Masterchef – the priority is your health! All the best!!”

Buckingham turned the discussion on social media quickly from discussions about her health to her gratitude that she was able to appear on MasterChef.

“Still have to pinch myself that I get the honor of being grouped in with these amazing Cooks!” she wrote on Instagram shortly after posting the update.

