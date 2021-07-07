Britney Spears’ Back: Instagram Photo Shows No Tattoos

Britney Spears posted a topless photo revealing her nude back on Instagram, amid widespread attention drawn to the pop star to end her conservatorship. You can see the photo here or later in this post.

She shared the photo on her Instagram page July 7, 2021, which shows her back from behind, standing in front of a bathtub. The caption was three emojis of ballet shoes.

Several people commented on the post saying “Free Britney,” the rallying cry of her supporters calling on the end of her conservatorship.

“DONT WORRY GIRL WE GOIN GET YOU OUT OF THERE” another person commented.

Some questioned whether the photo was actually a photo of Spears, noting her back tattoos were missing. Page Six reported she has a small fairy tattoo at the base of her spine and the Kabbalah symbol tattooed on the nape of her neck. Some people wrote in the comments that they believe the photo showed someone other than Spears.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Judge Recently Denied Spears’ Request to Remove Her From Her Father’s Conservatorship

Spears took steps asking for the courts to remove her from the conservatorship of her father, James P. Spears, who often goes by Jamie Spears. But a judge denied that request in June 2021.

Spears claimed in her testimony that her once estranged father controls many aspects of her life, according to Rolling Stone. She said she is forced to work ceaselessly, comparing her rigorous scheduled to sex trafficking, the news outlet reported. She further said that under the conservatorship of Jamie Spears, she was forced to take prescribed medication like lithium against her will, prevented from getting married, having another child or having her IUD removed.

“The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice,” court documents obtained by Fox News said.

Spears, 39, has been under the conservatorship of her dad since 2008. She offered widely watched testimony June 23, 2021, arguing her father should not be in control of her finances and other aspects of her life.

“I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people,” Spears told Judge Brenda Penny in a court appearance, according to Fox News. “It makes no sense.”

“What state allows people to own another person’s money and account and threaten them in saying, ‘You can’t spend your money unless we do what we want you to do’?” she continued, according to Fox. “And I’m paying them.”