Matthew Perry’s Dog May Get Loving New Home

Matthew Perry’s fans are devastated by the news of Perry’s sudden death on October 28. As TMZ initially reported, Perry died at the age of 54 at his home in California.

Several of Perry’s former “Friends” colleagues have shared memories and tributes related to their beloved former co-star on social media in the wake of his unexpected passing. However, the core group of “Friends” cast members, which includes Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, have kept their feelings private so far.

An insider, however, did share one heartwarming tidbit about what may potentially happen to Perry’s treasured dog.

Here’s what you need to know:

The ‘Friends’ Cast Is ‘Reeling’ & Are Expected to Release a Group Statement

According to a source for Page Six, Perry’s closest “Friends” colleagues are “Reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was — their brother.” The group is said to be devastated by Perry’s death and will put out a statement about the tragic loss together at some point soon.

There are many details about Perry’s life and estate to be handled in the wake of his death, of course. His parents were on the scene at his home after learning of his death, and they released a statement confirming Perry’s death.

There may be one important decision regarding Perry’s estate that the family does not need to worry all that much about, though. An insider told “The Daily Mail” that “Friends” star Lisa Kudrow may adopt Perry’s beloved dog.

Matthew Perry Owned a Dog Named Alfred

In December 2021, Perry introduced his new family member to the world. He made the announcement in an Instagram post, writing, “This is me and @alfreddoodleperry. Who’s cuter? Don’t answer that.”

While Perry had created a separate Instagram page for the puppy, the page has since been deleted. According to People, the dog’s Instagram page had nearly 70,000 followers within days after Perry’s formal introduction.

All of the “Friends” cast members became close during their decade of filming together, and remained close. Kudrow wrote the foreword to Perry’s book, which was released in 2021. She wrote, in part, that Perry “could make me laugh so hard every day, and once a week, laugh so hard I cried and couldn’t breathe” (via Reddit).

Kudrow described her beloved friend as “whip smart … charming, sweet, sensitive, very reasonable and rational.” The end of Kudrow’s forward read, “He has survived impossible odds, but I had no idea how many times he almost didn’t make it. I’m glad you’re here, Matty. Good for you. I love you.”

Perry’s Fans Are Commenting on Past Instagram Posts Grieving His Death

Many of Perry’s fans are commenting on his prior Instagram posts as they grieve his death. Some have wondered what would happen to Alfred.

“So sad for this beautiful pup 😢😢😢praying he is taken care of after this tragic loss! Rest in peace Mat,” commented one of Perry’s fans.

“R.I.P. @mattyperry4 🙏🏽🐾 Thank you for all the years of laughter and filling many social challenges I had during that time. I could relate the most with Chandler Bing on @friends,” wrote another fan.

“I love you so much Matty. Thank you for everything, you have no idea how much good you did by just being you. I’ll miss you forever 🤍,” added someone else.

“Super sweet doggie who has to live without you now 😭😭 so sad you passed away Matty💔💔💔💔💔,” read another note.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Kudrow for comment.