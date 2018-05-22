Watch Sabrina the Teenage Witch Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Just two years after she explained it all as Clarissa on Nickelodean, Melissa Joan Hart returned to TV as Sabrina, a young teen who learns that she has magical powers. Adapted from the Archie comic book series, Sabrina the Teenage Witch follows Sabrina Spellman as she navigates young adulthood and novice-level witchcraft. Living with her aunts often comes in handy; when her spells go askew, Hilda and Zelda (played by Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick) are there to help pick up the pieces with moral support and witchy expertise. There’s also a wise-cracking black cat named Salem, who was once a witch but turned into a cat after trying to take over the world.

Sabrina was a family-friendly show that often mixed in pop culture references and historical anecdotes (like the Salem witch trials). Set in the fictional Boston suburb of Wentbridge, Mass. (as opposed to the comics’ setting of Riverdale), it chronicled Sabrina’s life as a student at Westbridge High School. Beginning in Season 5, the show relocated to focus on her new life at college.

Netflix announced a forthcoming reboot of the series entitled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (starring Kieran Shipka), but before that drops, you can catch up on all the whimsy by streaming Sabrina the Teenage Witch online. Here’s where you can find it.

How Many Sabrina the Teenage Witch Seasons Are There?

There are seven seasons of Sabrina, plus three TV movies if you’re feeling extra magical. Airing from 1996-2003, the show began its run on ABC’s TGIF, and later found a home on The WB to finish its story.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Season 1

24 Episodes | September 1996 – May 1997

When we first meet Sabrina, she’s fast asleep on her 16th birthday, levitating above her bed as her aunts watch her float. The next day, Hilda and Zelda fill her in on her magical awakening, but Sabrina doesn’t believe it until she talk to her dad who’s located inside a book. After a horrible day at school that culminates in turning a mean girl into a pineapple, she begs the Witches Council to let her have a re-do. The rest of the season follows Sabrina’s ongoing new life as she struggles to balance her witchy heritage and normal teen escapades. Sabrina’s friend Jenny and Mr. Pool, her teacher, exit the series without explanation after this season, but don’t you fear: Sab’s crush, Harvey, sticks around for the long haul.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Season 2

26 Episodes | September 1997 – May 1998

Sabrina turns 17 and must earn her witch’s license or risk losing her magic altogether. She fails to study, and hence, fails the test. She must attend a witch boot camp to earn the chance for a makeup test, which she passes to receive a learner’s permit. Her aunts tell her she’ll be able to earn her license when she turns 18 and can pay for the insurance. (Jokes!) Sabrina’s neurotic friend Valerie is introduced along with the new school vice principal, Mr. Kraft (Martin Mull), who crushes on Hilda.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Season 3

25 Episodes | September 1998 – May 1999

Sabrina finally gets her license, but in order to use it, she must solve her family’s secret. (The plot thickens!) Family members float in and out, offering clues that point her in the right direction. By the end of the season, she finally figures it all out (“Every member of the Spellman family is born with a twin”). The first TV movie, Sabrina Goes to Rome, aired during Season 3’s run.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Season 4

22 Episodes | September 1999 – May 2000

Sabrina becomes a mentor to Dreama, a newly immigrated witch from the Other Realm. A new student, Brad Alcero, transfers to Westbridge High, and his witch-hunting gene gives him the power to turn a witch into a mouse if he or she reveals magical abilities. Sabrina works overtime to make sure she and Dreama keep it on the down low. Sabrina gets herself a job at a coffee shop where she’s attracted to Josh, a college student and manager of the shop. She cheats on Harvey by kissing Josh, and the two break up, only to rekindle their relationship shortly after. The writers flex their own magical powers by making Dreama and Brad disappear, again without any explanation whatsoever. By season’s end, Harvey reaches his “spell quota” and no more spells can be used on him. He finds out Sabrina is a witch and breaks up with her off-screen. He’ll remain a recurring character on the series until his full-time return in Season 6. The second TV movie, Sabrina Down Under, aired during this season’s run.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Season 5

22 Episodes | September 2000 – May 2001

Sabrina moves out of her aunts’ house to start a new life at Adams College. Her roommates are the shallow Morgan Cavanaugh (Elisa Donovan), the feminist Roxie King ( Punky Brewster Soleil Moon Frye), and the sci-fi geek Miles Goodman (Trevor Lissauer). Hilda buys the coffee shop where Sabrina works and Zelda becomes a professor at Adams because they are both lonely hags both miss Sabrina very much. At the end of the season, Sabrina and Josh give in to their feelings and passionately kiss, much to the detriment of #TeamHarvey.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Season 6

22 Episodes | October 2001 – May 2002

Josh and Sabrina are at a crossroads when Josh considers moving abroad to work as a photographer. Harvey reappears, only this time he’s dating Sabrina’s roommate Morgan. Sabrina sacrifices true love to save Hilda when Hilda turns to stone and literally falls to pieces. Hilda recovers and surprises everyone by getting married. Sabrina’s thrown when Josh and Harvey both announce they’re moving away and will never see her again. This time, it’s Sabrina’s turn to change to stone and break apart.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Season 7

22 Episodes | September 2002 – April 2003

Sabrina is pieced back together after Aunt Zelda gives up her adult years to save Sabrina. Soon after, Zelda, Hilda, Miles and Josh are written out of the show, and Morgan and Roxie move into Hilda and Zelda’s old house. Sabrina starts writing for an entertainment magazine, but the writers drop this storyline and all its associated characters, yet again without any explanation. Sabrina meets Aaron and the two become engaged. In the not-so-shocking series finale, Sabrina calls off the wedding and runs off with Harvey.

What Are the Best Sabrina the Teenage Witch Episodes?

This show was way weirder than you probably remember, especially if you haven’t revisited it since its original airing. That said, here are the weirdest (and best) episodes of Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Season 3, Episode 5: “Pancake Madness”

After Sabrina conjures up pancakes one morning, her aunts warn her that the Spellman family is seriously addicted to pancakes and if she eats them, she’ll never be able to stop. Zelda casts a spell to prevent Sabrina from conjuring more soft, sweet delicious pancakes, but not before Sabrina takes a bite and goes into a mad pancake meltdown. It’s over-the-top weirdness and you can tell Hart is having a blast.

Season 3, Episode 10: “Sabrina and the Beast”

Sabrina’s unattractive cousin arrives to help her figure out the family secret, but hinders more than helps after turning poor Harvey into a beast, teaching Sabrina a lesson about beauty and appearances.

Season 3, Episode 14: “Mrs. Kraft”

The witches are summoned to The Jerry Springer Show. Enough said.

Season 3, Episode 17: “Salem, the Boy”

Salem inhabits the body of Sabrina’s classmate, which seems like innocent fun until the feline once again tries to take over the world. That cat is shady af.

Who Are the Actors in the Sabrina the Teenage Witch Cast?

Sabrina had a revolving door of characters and cast members. In fact, Sabrina and Salem were the only two characters to last all seven seasons. Here are the cast members who stuck around the longest.

Hart plays the young witch and lead character who learns about magic and life as the show progresses. The actress is also known for Clarissa Explains It All and Melissa & Joey, in addition to ’90s teen comedies like Drive Me Crazy and Can’t Hardly Wait.

Hilda is one of Sabrina’s aunts who teaches her the magical ropes. Rhea is a stand up comedian and former host of The Biggest Loser and The Caroline Rhea Show.

Broderick plays Sabrina’s other aunt, Zelda, who tries to keep Sabrina in line when her spells go awry. Broderick went on to star in Lost and Under the Dome, among others.

Salem Saberhagen is a 500-year-old witch sentenced to spend a century as a black cat as punishment for attempting to take over the world. After Sabrina, Bakay had spots in ‘Til Death and The King of Queens.

Harvey is Sabrina’s high school sweetheart, despite their on-again, off-again status throughout the series. He was a victim of many of Sabrina’s spells, until he learned the truth and became an ally of the Spellman family.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Sabrina the Teenage Witch?

Here’s a list of the most important Sabrina the Teenage Witch guest stars:

Soleil Moon Frye as Roxie King

It’s Punky Brewster, you guys! Frye played Sabrina’s tough feminist roommate, Roxie, for three seasons.

Mull played Willard Kraft, the detention-happy administrator at Westbridge High School. Mull is a TV legend who’s done it all. He’s appeared in Arrested Development, Roseanne and Veep, to name a few.

Morgan was another one of Sabrina’s college roommates. You remember Donovan from her stint as Amber in the movie (and TV show) Clueless.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Sabrina the Teenage Witch?

Jonathan Schmock: Sabrina the Teenage Witch Co-creator and Writer

Schmock was responsible for developing the show from the comic series. His resume includes Blossom, Brotherly Love and Dharma & Greg.

Nell Scovell: Sabrina the Teenage Witch Co-creator and Writer

Scovell shared creating and writing duties with Schmock. She’s also worked on shows like Charmed, Coach and Murphy Brown.

Where Sabrina the Teenage Witch Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Airing alongside shows like Boy Meets World and Family Matters, Sabrina the Teenage Witch was the highest-rated series on ABC’s TGIF. It served as an I Dream of Jeannie for the next generation, perfectly suited for fans of witchy YA fiction and the network’s family-friendly Friday night fodder. Its oddball fantasy elements were nicely complemented with the dreamy teenage dramas of Saved By the Bell, a combo that millions of pre-teens were glued to.

Sabrina served as a role model to leagues of young girls and tweens. She was smart and caring, but also flawed and human. She often attempted to solve her problems with magical misfires, helping her grow as a person and learn valuable lessons along the way. Sabrina remains a ’90s classic because it introduced feminism simply to fans of all ages and exemplified that even “regular” girls were special in their own ways.