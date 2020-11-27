How to Watch Dear Christmas Lifetime Movie Online for Free

Dear Christmas is the latest film in the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” slate of holiday movies. It premieres Friday, November 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Dear Christmas online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch Dear Christmas live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Dear Christmas live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Dear Christmas live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Dear Christmas live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Dear Christmas live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Dear Christmas’ Preview

Melissa Joan Hart Hosts: It's a Wonderful Lifetime Preview Special | LifetimeWhat if Lifetime never made Christmas movies? In this special, hosted by Melissa Joan Hart, we will be taken on a journey that explores how terrible life would be without Lifetime Christmas movies to bring us holiday cheer. Melissa will be visited by the "host" of Lifetime Christmas Past, Present, and Future, and along the… 2018-11-12T12:59:52Z

Dear Christmas stars Melissa Joan Hart, Jason Priestley, Robin Givens, Ed Begley Jr., Faith Prince, and Nicky Whelan with cameos by Jamie & Doug Hehner, Hilarie Burton, and Antwon Tanner.

Hart plays Natalie Morgan, an author and host of a popular podcast, “Holiday Love,” which shares true stories of holiday romance with its listeners. While to the outside world and her listeners everywhere see Natalie is an expert on romance, she’s never truly experienced a romance of her own. As Natalie prepares to embark on a promotional tour for her new book, she stops back home to spend Christmas with her family and to celebrate her parent’s 50th anniversary where she unexpectedly begins to experience her own holiday romance as sparks ignite with local firefighter, Jack (Jason Priestley).

Christmas is a special time of year for Hart. She recently told the Television Critics Association about her favorite Christmas, which was the year she got engaged on Christmas.

“I have a very big family and we were all together in L.A. and celebrating Christmas, and my boyfriend was supposed to come home the next day and he came back and we had our Christmas by the tree on the 26th so it was a day after but I got a ring and I got married — just the memory of getting engaged on Christmas by the tree and opening the presents … So it was my last like kind of childhood Christmas combined with me moving forward as an adult and having my own Christmas with my family now,” said Hart.

She also said that she loves doing Christmas movies because it’s so much fun to give people all the warm, fuzzy holiday feelings.

“I love doing them because they do give people a good, happy feeling … people want this season to be a season of easy, happy joy. You know from whatever is going on in our real lives,” said Hart.

Finally, she divulged that her go-to Christmas party move is the tacky holiday sweater.

“I tend to be the tacky sweater girl.I just do the tacky sweaters. I go to eBay,” she said with a laugh.

Dear Christmas premieres Friday, November 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.