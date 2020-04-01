Kaycee Clark on ‘The Challenge’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kaycee Clark is one of the stars appearing on the 36th season of MTV’s The Challenge, which premieres on December 9. The winner of Big Brother 20 made her debut as a rookie on the last season of the show and had a great first season, making it to the final and coming in second for the female competitors behind winner Jenny West.

During her first season, Kaycee was successful at making connections in the house and she is set to have some strong alliances on Double Agents, with returning competitors Josh Martinez, Fessy Shafaat and rookie Amber Borzotra all coming from the Big Brother family. Kaycee also got along well with Nany Gonzalez last season, who is also returning for Double Agents, with the two getting quite close and flirty in the house.

Here’s what you need to know about Kaycee Clark:

1. She Won Season 20 of ‘Big Brother’ in 2018

Kaycee made history when she won season 20 of Big Brother by being the first out lesbian to win the show. She had a great social game and stayed mostly off people’s radar, and she was also great at winning competitions due to her athletic background.

About the decision to cast her in the show, Kaycee said during her season that “Being full lesbian, with tattoos and into sports I was just different than what they’ve seen in past seasons.”

She returned to the Big Brother house during season 21 to host a competition. She took the opportunity to reveal a Big Brother tattoo she got shaped in a Nintendo controller: “I got a Big Brother tattoo. Got my two HOH wins, five vetos, one hacker, ‘Let’s Go HOH Champ.'”

2. She Played Professional Football With the San Diego Surge

Kaycee is a physical threat on The Challenge and displayed her athleticism throughout her rookie season and much of that strength comes from her background as a pro football player. She has been a player on the San Diego Surge since the team was created in 2011, participating in most seasons according to OutSports.

The outlet also reported that she is a wide receiver who led the team in receiving yards and in touchdowns (5) in the 2017 season. She is a consistent player on the team’s revolving roster. Most women aren’t able to commit for multiple seasons because the football league the Surge plays in doesn’t pay their players.

Kaycee recently opened up about a serious knee injury that she suffered and recently underwent surgery for a ruptured patellar tendon:

She wrote in part: “When life throws you challenges all you can do is accept it, smile, and move forward. No time for a pity party over here! … I know there is nothing but growth coming from this devastating injury. Getting through this takes a lot of mind strength and I’m here for it.”

3. She Was Born in 1987 & Is From San Diego

Kaycee was born on December 26, 1987. Her mother is Filipino and her father is a U.S. Navy veteran who met her mother while he was in the Philippines with the Navy. On his social media, her father describes himself as a “single father of 4 kids” who lives in San Diego.

Kaycee has younger twin brothers, and she posted in February 2020 about taking them to the casino. On August 29, she posted a birthday message to one of her younger brothers, Kenny, saying:

Happy birthday to my amazing brother even though you are younger then me you inspire me everyday and have taught me so much you are probably the one that knows me more than anyone else. Thank you for always believing in me, thank you for always being there during the hard times, when I would emotionally be going through it you are always there to lift me up I appreciate you more than you know.

4. Kaycee Is In a Relationship With Tayler Jiminez

Kaycee and Tayler were friends before the reality star appeared on Big Brother 20. They started dating soon after and have been loved up on social media ever since. According to one of Kaycee’s Instagram posts, she met model Tayler in April 2018 and she was intrigued and drawn to to “how much of a sweet, caring, selfless, smart, beautiful, outgoing, and funny Woman you are.”

After Kaycee’s flirtation with Nany on Total Madness aired, the Big Brother star apologized for her actions on Instagam Live and said, “I know Tayler, seeing all this, doesn’t make her feel good. And I know if I were in Tayler’s shoes, and I’d seen what I’ve seen on tonight’s show, I would feel some type of way too. I love my girlfriend, I really, really do. And there’s no one that would ever take that position.”

The two appeared to work through the incident and on July 15, after the episode aired showing Kaycee making it to the final, Tayler posted, “A final on your rookie season and not only did you push yourself to the ultimate limit, but you crossed that damn finish line baby! I am so proud of you for doing the damn thing and showing everyone what a bad a** you truly are. I couldn’t be more amazed by you!”

5. She Said She Would Share Her Earnings With Her Family

As the winner of Big Brother 20, Kaycee took home the prize money of $500,000. In an interview with EW after her win, she said that she wanted to share her earnings with her family: “With the money, I’m definitely going to help out my family. Whatever I can do to help out my family, and invest in our future. I’m definitely going to be smart with it, I have to be. And a lot of good things, that’s for sure. I do want to help out a lot of people so for sure a lot of good things.”

