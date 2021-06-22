Cara Maria Sorbello Reveals If Eliminations Are ‘Set Up’ to Favor Some Stars

Cara Maria Sorbello has been off “The Challenge” for a couple of seasons now but she’s been very active lately in speaking about the show and responding to fan questions. Recently, the two-time champion was asked whether some of the challenges or eliminations are set up in a way that will favor or “help” some of the show’s stars.

In an interview with #ALISTERS, Cara Maria said, “‘The Challenge’ is what ‘The Challenge’ is. It’s a reality TV show above anything, but the producers take a lot of pride in making sure that they do things as fairly as possible. So I would never say that.” She continued:

You know, nothing can ever be perfect. They’re creating games out of nothing… You never know what’s gonna happen because it’s not something like a soccer game that’s played over and over and over again. It’s like a brand new thing that nobody’s ever done.

Lolo Jones Accused the Competition of Being ‘Rigged’ During ‘Double Agents’

Some of the competitors on “The Challenge” have made comments about the show’s challenges or eliminations being set up to help some cast members, most notably last season when Olympian Lolo Jones put MTV on blast. She accused the competition of being “staged” and said she was forced to leave the show.

She said in a tweet that’s since been deleted that the “The Challenge” is a reality TV show and fans should not consider it to be a “real” competition due to behind-the-scenes “secrets” that viewers don’t see. The Summer and Winter Olympian said the main goal of producers is to create an entertaining TV show and not to be transparent.

She specifically addressed the daily challenge during “Double Agents” that Chris “CT” Tamburello and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley won, which required teams to drop from a helicopter into the water and swim to a platform. Lolo said the challenge was “staged” and the pair “technically did not win.” Devin Walker, who starred on that season, slammed Lolo and said the team won the challenge by the rules that were set out to everyone.

Jisela Delgado Revealed That Production Was Involved in the Final of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’

Soon after “Double Agents” aired, the spinoff season of “The Challenge” featuring OG competitors battling it out in Argentina titled “All Stars” was released on Paramount Plus. One of its stars, Jisela Delgado, revealed after the show’s final aired that production actually stepped in to help one of the teams during a leg of the final challenge.

On the “Challenge Mania” podcast, Jisela told co-hosts Derrick Kosinski and Scott Yager that Alton Williams and Aneesa Ferreira’s canoe capsized during the first leg of the final challenge and production had to help them out. “Their canoe was the right way, but somehow you still manage to capsize and you have to be rescued by production, right?” she explained. “Had production not come, they would probably still be in the water.”

Jisela explained that not only did production help them by flipping their canoe back over, they helped to empty it of water while Alton and Aneesa were held on another raft and then let them get back in the canoe closer to the course. Derrick also revealed that this happened twice overall and both times, production helped them get back in their canoe.

