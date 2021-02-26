The Challenge Star Puts MTV on Blast: They ‘Forced Me to Quit’

A star of MTV’s The Challenge did not hold back, taking aim at the channel in charge of the hit reality show on Thursday.

*This article contains spoilers from the most recent episode of “The Challenge: Double Agents,” which aired on Wednesday, February 24. If you have not seen the episode and do not want to be spoiled, do not continue reading.

After the Daily Challenge on episode 11 of The Challenge: Double Agents, Olympian Lolo Jones announced she was quitting the show. Lolo, who was partnered with Nam Vo, had been frustrated the past few episodes with her performance on the show. They had not won a Daily Challenge up to that point and Lolo decided to leave the show to train for the Olympics in bobsledding.

But according to Lolo’s Twitter posts on Thursday, she claims MTV made her quit the show.

“mtv the challenge forced me to quit, and that is facts,” Lolo tweeted. “I’ve never quit anything in my life. Heck I’m one of the oldest Olympians bc I don’t quit, I was pulled aside before the show and told to make it look like I needed to leave.”

Lolo reminded The Challenge fans that it is a reality TV show, not a “real competition.”

“There are so many secrets that are not known to the viewers,” Lolo wrote. “Hope that people remember the challenge is not a real competition it’s a tv show. They Do Not show the full picture but what is entertaining. So before u write hate messages know u are judge and jury w/o full evidence.”

Lolo Claimed the Daily Challenge on Wednesday’s Episode Was ‘Rigged’ By the Producers

The Daily Challenge saw the competitors hop onto a rope hanging from a helicopter while standing a boat, releasing into a drop zone and swimming to the finish. Chris “CT” and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley won the competition and according to host TJ Lavin, it wasn’t even close.

But Lolo maintains that the Daily Challenge was “staged,” with production changing the rules to fit the narrative they want to show.

“The last challenge also was staged,” Lolo tweeted, then deleted it shortly after. “CT and Big T technically did not win. There was a drop zone and they were not in the parameters. Once I realized the producers can change the rules to fit who they want to win, I was still willing to stay and fight.”

See the deleted Twitter post below:

Lolo Won the Bobsledding World Championship, Competing in Germany in February

Leaving Double Agents early actually worked out for her, the Olympian revealed. She was able to train for the US bobsled team, making it and ultimately winning the world championship early this month.

“The good news is had I not left I would not have made the USA Bobsled Team,” she continued. “I would’ve missed the team cut off by 2 days! If I had not made the team I would not be a World Champion. So in the end God directs our paths. God knows how hard I fought to stay after meetings w producers”

Due to calling out production like this, Double Agents may be Lolo’s first and last season. It doesn’t appear that she’s eager to go back onto the show, and MTV may not take kindly to the Olympian’s claims.

