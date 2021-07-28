Cara Maria Sorbello Makes Major Announcement About ‘The Challenge’ Career

Cara Maria Sorbello has been a major face of “The Challenge” over the past several seasons and is widely considered to be one of the stronger female competitors on the show. However, she hasn’t been on a season since “War of the Worlds 2” and while she originally said she would take a break from the franchise, the two-time champion just made a massive announcement about her future on the show.

On July 28, Cara Maria announced that she is retiring from the show through a couple of posts on her Instagram Story. She first shared a photo of her costar Kam Williams and wrote, “Here she is. The only acceptable ‘new face’ of The Challenge. I didn’t get an official retirement goodbye or a chance to pass the crown. But… she didn’t need it passed. She walked in with it. Long live the queen. [Kam] keep doing amazing things. I will always root for you.”

She then posted another image to her Story which outlined the goals she had with doing the show and explained that she’d achieved everything she wanted to when she first started.

Cara Maria Shared a Diary Entry From Before Her 1st Appearance on the Reality Competition Show

The second post on Cara Maria’s Instagram Story was a photo of a diary entry from August 22, 2009, just before Cara left to film “Fresh Meat II.” In her journal, the Boston native wrote that she wanted to compete and win for Garnett, her horse: “I’m just going to put everything I have into this show… This [Challenge]. I want to win for Garnett. I want to pay off my loans and have money to bring Garnett out. I want this for her.”

Cara Maria then wrote in her Story next to the diary entry that she was able to achieve everything she wanted and more. She said:

In the end, I was able to pay off my student loans, get Lasik to fix my eyes, buy my first home, get a new and safe car to battle Montana winter roads, and of course… care for Garnett. And so much more. So with that. I am thankful. Best of luck to everyone starting their journeys. Goodbye.

Despite the Announcement, Paulie & Cara Maria Both Recently Hinted That They’d Like to Come Back

The announcement has come as a bit of a shock to many “Challenge” fans because although Cara Maria hasn’t appeared in a few seasons, she’s often spoken about her desire to return for a season with her boyfriend Paulie Calafiore and both have said they’re training and preparing for that.

On July 14, “The Challenge” announced the upcoming season of the show, “Spies, Lies and Allies,” and shared a trailer for the 37th season on their Instagram. Cara Maria commented on the video and wrote that she was looking forward to one day facing off against the rookies:

Fresh meat ive been there. really want to see this new crop of faces show some heart this season. Make some moves! Been welcoming someone to step up and make a real effort to try to send me or @paulcalafiore_ home before we make another final. Hopefully we meet on the field one day! good luck kids!

Paulie echoed her thoughts and wrote, “I guess one more [season] off won’t hurt @misscaramaria.” He also recently said he’d love to return to the show and was actually called for this season but chose to focus on training for the Olympics instead.

Cara Maria, 35, made her reality TV debut on “Fresh Meat II,” which aired in 2010 and appeared on 14 seasons of “The Challenge” in total. She made it to the final challenge in six of her last seven seasons on the show and won two of those and racked up an impressive 43 daily wins in that time. Her elimination record is 13 wins and 6 losses.

It’s unclear if Cara Maria will stick by her retirement announcement but with the success of the first season of “The Challenge: All Stars,” it’s possible that fans will be able to see her competing on the spinoff in the future.

