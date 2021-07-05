Paulie Calafiore Speaks Out on Rumor He ‘Failed a Psych Test’

Paulie Calafiore has often been talked about both on “The Challenge” and while taking time off from the show, partly because of his frequent engagements with fans on social media and also thanks to fan speculation about a possible return. However, there have been rumors among “Challenge” fans that the “Big Brother” star might not return to the show because of a production ban and Paulie recently addressed those rumors.

While fans have discussed Paulie’s absence from the show at length, one of his costars actually brought up some of the rumors in an interview with Heavy’s Stephen McCaugherty. Jemmye Carroll said she’d be surprised if Paulie ever returned to the competition show because there are rumors that Paulie “failed a psych test again.” However, she clarified, “Rumors are rumors, who knows?”

Jemmye explained that in her opinion, she doesn’t think the production team wants to “deal with him” and his behavior behind the scenes. Paulie previously called out Jemmye for spreading that rumor, saying in an Instagram Story that she “lied about me failing a psych evaluation.” This week, the divisive two-time “Challenge” finalist provided more context to the situation.

Paulie Denied the Rumor & Said He’s ‘One of the Most Sane People’ on the Show

During an interview with Heavy’s Stephen McCaugherty for “Stephen Unscripted,” Paulie was asked about the rumors of a failed psych exam and the reality star acknowledged that the rumor had been going around a lot, although it didn’t come from Jemmye but “it stems from other castmates.” He then set the record straight, saying, “There was no failed psych evaluation.”

He explained that he and his girlfriend Cara Maria Sorbello keep their lives very private, which means that people “try and make assumptions, and they just throw anything out there, and they hope it sticks.” Paulie referenced an Instagram Story he did after “War of the Worlds” where he was “talking smack,” which he said is very common behavior in the athletic world where he comes from, but he thinks his castmates took it and ran with it. Paulie said:

I’m actually one of the most sane people in there. I don’t drink alcohol. I don’t do drugs. I literally go there just to mess with people’s heads… What people gotta realize is, I’ve done three seasons, nobody’s ever eliminated me from the game. When I go into that game, I control the game from start to finish, whether it’s through winning, whether it’s through politics, whether it’s through mental, whatever I got to do.

He said he thinks his castmates have taken any excuse they could to try to keep him from returning to the show because they’re scared to face him in competition once again.

Paulie Said He Thought It Was a ‘Weak’ Blow in Light of People Who Truly Suffer From Mental Health Issues

Paulie also added in the same interview that he thought it was a shame to see mental health being discussed in such a way. He said, “It’s a little sad that in the climate that we live in, you know, where mental health is such an issue… There’s a lot of people that struggle with mental health issues.”

The “War of the Worlds 2” finalist added, “To jump to the psych evaluation thing, you know, it’s kind of a low blow. It’s kind of weak, in my opinion.”

He pointed out that “Double Agents” saw several contestants struggle with mental health on the show, with Lio Rush leaving the season for that reason. Paulie also said that several of his castmates have “actually done damage to people mentally, emotionally and physically on the show,” although he didn’t name any of his costars.

