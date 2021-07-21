CT Tamburello’s Wife Lili Solares Shares Update on Their Relationship

Chris “CT” Tamburello shocked viewers during the “Double Agents” premiere when he revealed in a confessional interview that he was in the process of separating from his wife Lili Solares. However, fans of the couple will be pleased to see that they have reconciled and recent social media activity from the couple shows that they seem very happy together, most recently at birthday celebrations for CT’s 41st birthday on July 16.

On July 15, Lili posted to Instagram a photo of herself and CT cuddling with the caption of a simple heart on fire emoji. A fan commented that they thought CT was divorced to which Lili, whose Instagram handle is @mrstamburello1123, replied, “No he’s not.” In another comment, a fan wrote, “You look soooo happy,” and Lili replied, “We are,” with a heart emoji.

One comment said, “Back together again!! Love this couple.” Lili replied to that person and clarified, “We never left,” alongside a hugging emoji. The happy couple also appeared together at a party thrown for CT’s 41st birthday, with CT’s friend Johnny Hickey sharing to his story a clip of Lili kissing CT on the cheek. Clips of the event have been saved courtesy of the Instagram account Challengeteaa.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Some of His Costars Shared Videos With CT, Including Josh Martinez & Nelson Thomas

There were some videos of the celebration shared by Johnny Hickey as well as CT’s “Challenge” costar Josh Martinez, who appeared at the event. The party had some elements of the new season of “The Challenge” as well, which was announced just before CT’s birthday, as an enlarged sign bearing CT’s cast photo for “Spies, Lies and Allies” was shown in some of the videos.

It looked as though there were no hard feelings on Josh’s part after he was eliminated by CT on “Double Agents” near the end of the season. In addition to that, CT had told some of his costars during the 36th season that he wanted to face Josh to get his skull in elimination, calling him “the goof.”

A few days before CT’s birthday, it looked like CT also linked up with his costar Nelson Thomas as the “Are You the One?” star shared some videos on his Instagram Story of the two taking shots together in Miami.

CT Is Appearing on the Upcoming Season of ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ on the Heels of His 4th ‘Challenge’ Win Last Season

On July 14, “The Challenge” announced the 37th season of the show, “Spies, Lies and Allies,” will premiere on August 11 and revealed the cast list for the season. CT, who was 40 years old when the show was filmed, will be the oldest cast member on the show but perhaps the most feared competitor coming off his dominant win on “Double Agents.”

CT had an extremely strong final challenge with teammate Amber Borzotra, powering through the checkpoints and showing off his endurance at every leg of the final. His performance, paired with his intimidating size, means that he only went into elimination once in the season, to get his skull against Josh Martinez.

After “Double Agents” aired and CT won his fourth “Challenge,” he told Us Weekly he wasn’t looking to retire anytime soon: “I f****** love it. This is the greatest game in the world… I’ve been doing it for so long, part of me wants to say, it’s all I know. If I honestly felt like I couldn’t compete, I would go home and give it to somebody that deserves to be here.”

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’