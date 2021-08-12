‘The Challenge’ Cast Reacts to ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 1: ‘You Are Busted B****’

The first episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” aired on Wednesday night after much anticipation with the aptly-titled episode “The List.” As the episode aired, many of its stars watched along with fans and live-tweeted their reactions.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
The episode began with a bang as the introduction of players and the “Challenge” house already took place during the “Global Activation” special on Monday. The American players were chained to blocks as the international competitors raced to free them and were responsible for choosing their partner, an American reality star of the opposite sex. Teams then had to decode their safe and race to the finish line where TJ Lavin stood waiting.
Aneesa Ferreira and her teammate Logan Sampedro from “Survivor Spain” won the challenge and created what TJ called the Agency. Back at the house, the stars discussed the best move and soon the discussion turned to an apparent list created by Michaela Bradshaw and the strength of the “Survivor” alliance.
Things came to a head during deliberations as Michaela defended herself and called out both Michele Fitzgerald and Tori Deal. Her pleas weren’t enough, though and she and teammate Renan Hellemans were voted in to elimination by the house. A shocking twist from TJ revealed that the Agency could choose any guy and any girl to face them regardless of teams.
They chose rookie Corey Lay and Michele but a dominant performance by Corey ensured that they could stay in the game while Michaela and Renan were eliminated. Michele then infiltrated the remaining players and took Devin Walker as her teammate while Corey called down Tori. The episode ended with TJ announcing that Nam Vo left the game to be replaced by “The Circle” star Ed Eason.
Cast Members Reacted to the Daily Challenge & the Teams at the Start of the Season
The cast members were very active online discussing the first challenge of the season, the introduction of many of the rookies and the formation of all the teams. Here were some of the comments:
There were also a lot of comments about some of the showmances developing in the episode, including between Amanda and Fessy, Kaycee and Nany, and Ashley and Nelson:
The cast members were very active online discussing the deliberations and the famous list that was circulating:
Cast Members Had a Lot to Say About the Elimination & TJ’s Twists
Corey had a lot to say about being called into the elimination while other stars from the show reacted to Michaela’s departure:
Kelz and Corey had an exchange about the new pairings following the elimination with Kelz calling out Corey for taking his partner and the cast members reacting to Michele choosing Devin as her partner:
“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.
