‘The Challenge’ Cast Reacts to ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 1: ‘You Are Busted B****’

The first episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” aired on Wednesday night after much anticipation with the aptly-titled episode “The List.” As the episode aired, many of its stars watched along with fans and live-tweeted their reactions.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The episode began with a bang as the introduction of players and the “Challenge” house already took place during the “Global Activation” special on Monday. The American players were chained to blocks as the international competitors raced to free them and were responsible for choosing their partner, an American reality star of the opposite sex. Teams then had to decode their safe and race to the finish line where TJ Lavin stood waiting.

Aneesa Ferreira and her teammate Logan Sampedro from “Survivor Spain” won the challenge and created what TJ called the Agency. Back at the house, the stars discussed the best move and soon the discussion turned to an apparent list created by Michaela Bradshaw and the strength of the “Survivor” alliance.

Things came to a head during deliberations as Michaela defended herself and called out both Michele Fitzgerald and Tori Deal. Her pleas weren’t enough, though and she and teammate Renan Hellemans were voted in to elimination by the house. A shocking twist from TJ revealed that the Agency could choose any guy and any girl to face them regardless of teams.

They chose rookie Corey Lay and Michele but a dominant performance by Corey ensured that they could stay in the game while Michaela and Renan were eliminated. Michele then infiltrated the remaining players and took Devin Walker as her teammate while Corey called down Tori. The episode ended with TJ announcing that Nam Vo left the game to be replaced by “The Circle” star Ed Eason.

Cast Members Reacted to the Daily Challenge & the Teams at the Start of the Season

The cast members were very active online discussing the first challenge of the season, the introduction of many of the rookies and the formation of all the teams. Here were some of the comments:

Legit Gabo thought he was going on Jersey Shore #TheChallenge37 — Corey Lay – MTV Challenge (@CoreyLay) August 12, 2021

Popcorn muscles Gabo I love that you admit it LMAO #Thechallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) August 12, 2021

Smashed the first challenge and got the best partner on the show – is anyone surprised 🤷🏾‍♂️ @tori_deal #TheChallenge37 — Kelz – MTV Challenge (@kelechidyke) August 12, 2021

Okay let’s do the damn thang @esther_biade

Nice chain btw 😉 — Fessy (@fessyfitness) August 12, 2021

Love my partner @LoganSampedro couldn’t have done it without ya!!!! — Aneesa Ferreira (@AneesaMTV) August 12, 2021

So proud of @AneesaMTV coming in first on the first challenge two seasons in a row 😳👏🏼 she a bad Ass!!! #thechalleng37 — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) August 12, 2021

I knew those numbers and letters meant something but honestly I was too worried who tf was gunna be my partner lmao #Thechallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) August 12, 2021

There were also a lot of comments about some of the showmances developing in the episode, including between Amanda and Fessy, Kaycee and Nany, and Ashley and Nelson:

Ashley why you move to Texas , you a Houston fan? 🏈👀😂 https://t.co/6y9Pe23GyU — Kelz – MTV Challenge (@kelechidyke) August 12, 2021

OMGG I love Nany and Kaycee. COUPLE OF THE CENTURY 😍 #Thechallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) August 12, 2021

She said don’t tell Nelson !!! Wow @MTV_AMANDAG !!! My little sis — Nelson Thomas (@_nelsonthomas) August 12, 2021

I love you @_nelsonthomas I’m just trying to hook @fessyfitness in so we can DEMOLISH HIM INSIDE AND OUT 🤣 #Thechallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) August 12, 2021

This is now a Amanda + Fessy Stan account 😂🙌🏽 #TheChallenge37 — JOSH MARTINEZ (@JOSHMBB19) August 12, 2021

Kill me fucking now — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) August 12, 2021

I didn’t choose @fessyfitness HE chose ME. IM POLLIDICKING OK 🤣#Thechallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) August 12, 2021

The cast members were very active online discussing the deliberations and the famous list that was circulating:

Was I wrong for acting the way I did !?!?! @ChallengeMTV #TheChallenge37 — Nelson Thomas (@_nelsonthomas) August 12, 2021

Her own alliance sold her out I’m DEAD #TheChallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) August 12, 2021

I’m here for messy Emy 😂🙌🏽 #TheChallenge37 — JOSH MARTINEZ (@JOSHMBB19) August 12, 2021

The Damn list 🤦🏽‍♂️ #thechallenge37 — Kelz – MTV Challenge (@kelechidyke) August 12, 2021

Talking about backstabbing on Survivor right after Fessy and Nelson were fighting over a backstab? Lmao y'all can't even trust each other but you're so worried about rookies 🙄 #TheChallenge37 — Corey Lay – MTV Challenge (@CoreyLay) August 12, 2021

Aw I love Michaela though 😭 She is honestly strong in and out dude #thechallenge37 — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) August 12, 2021

I love you so much baby but you better get used to it https://t.co/J6zidAI7pr — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) August 12, 2021

Cast Members Had a Lot to Say About the Elimination & TJ’s Twists

Corey had a lot to say about being called into the elimination while other stars from the show reacted to Michaela’s departure:

DON’T MESS W THE REAL ONES !

(quote of the episode) https://t.co/Ff6HUnVHX1 — Emy Alupei (@AlupeiEmy) August 12, 2021

YOU GOT CAUGHT YOU ARE BUSTED BITCH BYEEEEEEEE 😂👋🏼 #Thechallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) August 12, 2021

I hate liars 💩 bye — Emy Alupei (@AlupeiEmy) August 12, 2021

In one fell swoop 4 rookies ended up in the Lair. 2 went home. If I knew about a "list" against vets I would have never revealed it to them. Such chaotic gameplay. Rookies should've stayed together especially when we had a number advantage. #TheChallenge37 — Corey Lay – MTV Challenge (@CoreyLay) August 12, 2021

Imagine being more scared of Survivor rookies than the man who beat y'all last season?? Why isn't CT your first target? 🤔 #TheChallenge37 — Corey Lay – MTV Challenge (@CoreyLay) August 12, 2021

Renan, Belguim is proud of you. 🍾❤️ — Berna Canbeldek (@bernacanbeldekk) August 12, 2021

Nooooo Ren, you made everyone proud you cutie ❤️ — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) August 12, 2021

Michaela is a tough competitor I give her that so I’m glad they are out PHEWWWWWW #TheChallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) August 12, 2021

Even if I was a vet I'd send in people that already proved they could beat me FIRST before anyone else. There's $1M on the line. #thechallenge37 https://t.co/mYbIvMGsG1 — Corey Lay – MTV Challenge (@CoreyLay) August 12, 2021

You're not getting rid of my gay black ass that easily. #TheChallenge37 — Corey Lay – MTV Challenge (@CoreyLay) August 12, 2021

Kelz and Corey had an exchange about the new pairings following the elimination with Kelz calling out Corey for taking his partner and the cast members reacting to Michele choosing Devin as her partner:

Devin 😂 gotta love him #thechallenge — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) August 12, 2021

Who saw my face… I was fuming #thechallenge37 — Kelz – MTV Challenge (@kelechidyke) August 12, 2021

Sorry man… had to do it 😬 https://t.co/4ya76k0sxR — Corey Lay – MTV Challenge (@CoreyLay) August 12, 2021

Aneesa threw me in. How poetic would it be to send her in with her best friend as my partner? I'm petty. 😈 https://t.co/YED21tJ4ZX — Corey Lay – MTV Challenge (@CoreyLay) August 12, 2021

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

