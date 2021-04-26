Tori Deal & Fessy Shafaat to Address Hookup Rumors at Double Agents Reunion

The Challenge: Double Agents focused a lot more on the competition aspect of the show instead of the drama, but it nevertheless created a lot of buzz with a storyline concerning an attraction between Fessy Shafaat and Tori Deal. Viewers saw Fessy express his attraction to Tori, who was on the show without her fiance Jordan Wiseley.

Shortly after the season finished filming, Tori and Jordan announced their split and fans were quick to speculate about the cause. A few weeks ago, Tori addressed the situation on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast and said, When I got home from The Challenge, that week of being eliminated, my a** and Jordan we split. And it had nothing to do with anybody on that show, like obviously there’s a lot that goes in to two people breaking up.”

She confirmed that she met with Fessy on a vacation but added that they found out they were “better as friends.” She said there is “absolutely nothing” going on between her and the Big Brother star. “It’s all platonic at this point in time,” she said. Recently, MTV released a promo video for The Challenge: Double Agents‘ two-part reunion and it shows Tori and Fessy speaking about what happened between the two.

Here is the video:

The Promo Video Shows Tori Saying Nothing Happened in the House & She Only Got an Indication of Fessy’s Attraction Once

In the promo video, Fessy was asked about his attraction to Tori and he said, “I mean she’s just a very dope girl, that’s what I was trying to say, you know there’s a lot of pretty females in the house but me and her just kind of vibed out.” He continued, “That’s kind of how it started when we started getting close as friends and we would just talk about a lot of things… She was one of the few that I actually opened up to, so that’s kind of how that started.”

Tori was asked if she knew about his attraction and how he felt and she replied, “Obviously we connected and we were really cool, and we mostly got really close because he was partners with Aneesa and we were always kind of together but I didn’t know he was attracted to me until he called me beautiful in the igloo one night. He was drunk!” She laughed.

She said apart from that moment, she never felt in the house like they were anything more than friends and she said she didn’t know he was attracted to her until after her elimination.

The Video Ended on a Cliffhanger as the 2 Were Asked About Their Vacation Together in Turks and Caicos

Shortly after filming ended, and about a week after Tori and Jordan announced their split, Tori and Fessy were pictured in Turks and Caicos on vacation together. Tori confirmed the rumors on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast but said simply, “Fessy and I definitely linked up for a second to see what was good but the truth is that Fessy and I found out we are definitely better as friends… We didn’t go to Mexico, maybe went somewhere else.”

The photos were also shown at the reunion show, according to the preview clip, but the video ended on a cliffhanger as host Vernon Davis was asking Tori and Fessy about their vacation together.

The first of a two-part The Challenge: Double Agents reunion will air on Wednesday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

