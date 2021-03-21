The Challenge Star Tori Deal ‘Looking for Love’

The Challenge star Tori Deal has had some ups and downs in the last few months in her dating life, from calling off her engagement with Jordan Wiseley in November to vacationing with Fessy Shafaat after filming ended for the Double Agents season. Now, according to her friend’s Instagram story, the Are You the One? star is “looking for love.”

Tori recently visited her friends, Challenge champ Ashley Kelsey and Ashley’s boyfriend Kerryon Johnson, in Hunstville, Alabama. In a post to his Instagram story, NFL running back Kerryon shared a photo of Tori and wrote, “Hey fellas. This is Tori Deal. She’s in the city Looking for love.”

He then jokingly provided a series of “needs” for Tori’s prospective partners, including “not allergic to cats” and “like yard sales.” Tori has been single since her split with Jordan and recently revealed that she and Fessy vacationed together but since then, the two decided they are “better as friends.”

Tori Split From Jordan a Few Months Ago & Recently Revealed That She Vacationed With Fessy But Their Relationship Is Platonic

Tori and Jordan called off their engagement in November 2020 and Fessy’s interest in Tori during the Double Agents season sparked a lot of speculation about what happened between the Challenge stars. Tori spoke about her breakup from Jordan on a podcast and said the two had been in a bad place for some time before she left to film Double Agents.

She said the two decided that Tori would go film the 36th season alone so the couple could get some distance but that they broke up soon after she returned from filming. Following the announcement of their breakup, fans spotted Tori and Big Brother star Fessy in Turks and Caicos vacationing together.

Tori recently confirmed on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast that she and Jordan broke up the week she got back from the show but it had “nothing to do with anybody on that show.” She said there was actually some time between their breakup and the public announcement as well as her trip with Fessy. Tori concluded that “absolutely nothing” is going on between her and Fessy now and “it’s all platonic.”

Kerryon Johnson & His Partner, ‘Challenge’ Champ Ashley K., Are Expecting Their 1st Child Together

Ashley Kelsey appeared on Real World: San Diego and then made the leap to The Challenge where she won Battle of the Seasons. She also returned for Invasion of the Champions but has not appeared on the show since then. The reality TV star recently announced that she and Kerryon are expecting a baby girl, their first child together.

Alongside a gender reveal video on Christmas Day, Ashley, 34, wrote, “Our biggest blessing yet! Just call us Mom and Dad. We can’t wait to meet you little girl.” Kerryon joked that having a girl meant “one day I’ll go to jail for possibly beating up a lil dude.”

The couple has been dating for nearly two years according to Instagram photos of the two together. Kerryon, 23, is an Alabama native and was selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

