How Did Noah Centineo Get the Scar on His Face?

Noah Centineo plays Peter Kavinsky on the Netflix romantic comedy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

The 24-year-old actor is known for his good looks, but some fans continue to wonder about a noticeable scar that is visible on the left side of his face.

This is how Noah Centineo got the scar on his face, and what happened to him afterward.

Noah Revealed That as a Young Child He Was Attacked By a Dog

Noah has addressed his scar in the past. In a 2018 interview with Buzz feed, he explained that he was the victim of a grisly dog attack as a child.

“I got attacked when I was six years old by a Mastiff,” Noah said. “He ripped a hole in my face, so you could see my teeth, my gums, and all the way through my tongue to the other side. There was a massive, gaping hole.”

Noah also said at the time people around him wanted the dog to be put down, but that he knew even at that young age that the dog did not know what he was doing and did not mean to hurt him.

“I specifically remember him lunging, being pulled away from him, and then looking back and seeing him cock his head like he didn’t really understand what happened,” Noah told the outlet. ”Some people were like, ‘Do you wanna put the dog down?’ I was crying, like, ‘No, he didn’t mean to do it!'”

Six weeks after the incident, Noah’s parents got him a large black lab German shepherd Rottweiler mix which he named Mackenzie.

Noah Had Another Tragic Mishap with A Second Animal

Noah may be a dog lover to this day, but his first pet was actually a pet rabbit named Princess. Unfortunately, his beloved bunny had a tragic demise.

In a “First Times” video posted by Buzzfeed Celeb, Noah revealed that after his family got the dog, the dog ate his pet rabbit.

“My first pet was also my first death,” Noah said.

Noah’s Scar Did Not Put a Damper on His Acting Career as a Child

Within six years of his run-in with the dog, Noah was already an established child actor—in a dog movie, no less. His first lead acting credit was a role as Josh Peters in the movie The Gold Retrievers in 2012, according to his IMDB page.

The film was about “a boy and his dog must go in search of a fabled local treasure in an effort to save the family house from foreclosure,” per the IMDB description.

Two years later, he was cast as Dallas in the hit Disney Channel sitcom Austin & Ally. He has logged a steady stream of acting credits ever since, even scoring a main role on the family drama The Fosters in 2015.

Noah is now a full-fledged Netflix star with To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Sierra Burgess is a Loser.

