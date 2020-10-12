RUMOR: Kylie Jenner’s BFF Reported to Have Married Noah Centineo

Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou has sparked marriage rumors between herself and actor Noah Centineo. Karanikolaou and Centineo may have eloped over the weekend, according to the DailyMail.

The rumor originated when a private celebrity spotting and rumor Instagram account @deuxmoi shared a screenshot of a direct message from someone claiming their friend is dating Centineo’s sister, Taylor. They, “confirmed that they did get married but that his family didn’t find out till later,” as reported by the DailyMail. The account added that the claim was unconfirmed.

Karanikolaou tagged along with Kylie Jenner and her circle of friends to celebrate Cardi B’s birthday in Las Vegas over the weekend. The 23-year-old shared a series of photos on Instagram of the trip, including one where she appears to have a ring on her wedding ring finger. The second photo shows what appears to be a rectangular diamond ring on her left ring finger, as seen above. The comments come seven months after the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor called it quits with model Alexis Ren, according to People.

Centineo and Karanikolaou Were Caught Flirting

Centineo and Karanikolaou sparked romance rumors in June of this year after a few flirty Instagram comments. Karanikolaou posted a photo wearing a black and red Champions jacket with the caption, “hi :)” on June 16. Centineo commented on the photo, “Give me my damn jacket back woman.” Karanikolaou responded to him saying, “@ncentineo what are u talking about it’s my jacket,” and Centineo replied back with three crying face emojis.

Even though Karanikolaou denied that it was his jacket, it appears to be a favorite of Centineo’s. Centineo posted a photo in the same jacket on March 8, 2020, and it looks pretty similar to the one Karanikolaou’s sporting, as seen above. Neither of the stars follow each other on Instagram, and Centineo only commented on her jacket picture.

Stassie Karanikolaou Sparked Romance Rumors With Reality Star Harry Jowsey

Karanikolaou has been linked to other television stars, too. Harry Jowsey – a reality star from Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle – appeared to have been spending lots of time with Karanikolaou. Two months after calling it quits with his ex Franchesca Fargo, the two were getting to know each other. The two first sparked romance rumors in early August when Karanikolaou appeared in various Instagram and TikTok videos of Jowsey’s.

Jowsey posted a revealing photo of the two on August 2, with the caption, “Wholesome” with a smiling face hearts emoji. While the caption and photo could seem strictly platonic, a few of their friends left couple-y comments. Kardashian-Jenner friend Leon ‘Starino’ Anderson commented, “My literal faves,” while TikTok star Ryland Storm replied, “Mother and father.” Teddy Briggs – Love Island Australia 2018 contestant – wrote, “Father Ted approves.”

Initially, some fans criticized Jowsey for the quick turnaround after Fargo. “Harry jowsey left francesca farago for stassie baby??” one user tweeted. “i JUST KNOW its only for clout. I SAID WHAT I SAID.”

Tyler Cameron & Stassie Karanikolaou Had a ‘Fling’

Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron and Stassie Karanikolaou got to know each other late last year. Cameron and Karanikolaou were first spotted together hanging out with groups in November 2019. TMZ first reported that the two were getting hot and heavy at a club in LA. Later that week, Cameron and Karanikolaou left a club together at 2a.m., according to People.

At the time, a source told People that it’s nothing serious. “It’s just a fling,” a source told People. “They’re both young and hanging out together, it’s nothing serious. Tyler is focused on his career and business opportunities, he’s not in a place where he’s looking for love. He just moved to New York and is enjoying his single life.”

While romance rumors fizzled out over the next month, it didn’t completely stop. The 27-year-old model and Karanikolaou welcomed in 2020 together, too, according to People. The two partied together at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach for a New Year’s Eve party with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. On New Year’s Day, the two joined other friends on a yacht, as reported by People.

“Tyler has been home in Florida with his family and decided to spend NYE in Miami with his best friend Matt James,” a source told E! News. “Tyler had been in touch and knew Stassie was going to also be in Miami and they made plans to meet up.”

