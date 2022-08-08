John Paz: Suspect Found Dead After El Paso Deputy Killing

John Paz was identified as the suspect in the shooting of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery. Paz, 33, was found dead shortly after the shooting, law enforcement officials said.

Peery was a married father of two children. He was 39.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share Deputy Andrew Peery has been killed in the line of duty,” the El Paso County Sheriff said in a statement.

A procession was scheduled for the fallen deputy at 8:30 p.m. from the hospital to escort his body to the coroner’s office. It proceeded passed the sheriff’s office, the statement said.

“Please line the streets with your flags for the family,” the sheriff’s office said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Law Enforcement Began a Search for Paz Before He Was Found Dead

We are actively looking for a Hispanic Male John Paz related to this shooting. https://t.co/Em6LtvHJ3E pic.twitter.com/6OYGEUTQR3 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 8, 2022

Law enforcement initially began a search for the suspect in the deputy’s slaying, sending out an alert with a photo of Paz. Officials later announced that he was found dead.

Residents Near Widefield High School Were Told to Shelter in Place After Reports of Shots Fired in the Area

There is law enforcement activity in the area of Ponderosa Dr / Grand Blvd. Secure home and stay away from the doors / windows. Shelter in place. Lock all windows and door and draw all curtains and window coverings. Dial 9-1-1 if you have a life or death emergency at this time. pic.twitter.com/qle4XBnJIM — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 7, 2022

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert to locals telling people in the area of the shooting to shelter in place.

“There is law enforcement activity in the area of Ponderosa Dr / Grand Blvd. Secure home and stay away from the doors / windows,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter, sharing a map point of the shooting location. “Shelter in place. Lock all windows and door and draw all curtains and window coverings. Dial 9-1-1 if you have a life or death emergency at this time.”