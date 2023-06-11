The explosive second episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 reunion focused in large part on the ongoing feud between the Gorgas and Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

After the episode aired, host Andy Cohen unpacked some of the moments of the second reunion episode and teased the upcoming third part on his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy.” He said the second part was “upsetting” to watch and then shared, “Part 3, I know everybody’s talking about part 3 of ‘Vanderpump [Rules]’ but part 3 of Jersey is… stunning and shocking.”

Cohen then revealed that Bo Dietl, the renowned private investigator who was infamously name-dropped by Ruelas during the season, contacted Cohen recently to address the claims that Ruelas hired him to look into the cast. “It’s really wild,” Cohen said. “Bo Dietl tracked me down last week, while we were off.”

“He was like, ‘Look, Louie never hired me, he never hired me,'” Cohen recounted. “And I go, ‘Well then how would Louie come up with it on camera several times and say that you got him info on people?’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t know he was just talking.'”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Luis Ruelas Claimed He Hired Bo Dietl to Dig Up Dirt on the Whole RHONJ Cast Then Backtracked

Play

Video Video related to andy cohen reveals ‘really wild’ conversation about luis ruelas 2023-06-11T18:36:54-04:00

Ruelas first made the bold claim during RHONJ’s 13th season finale, when he said Dietl had information on everyone in the group. “I’m not talking, like, gossip,” he said. “Bo Dietl, who’s one of the most famous private investigators in the country, one of my best friends, brought me information on each person in this group.”

However, Giudice was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” after the episode and Ruelas was in the audience as Cohen quizzed both on Ruelas’ claims. Giudice said it wasn’t true that they’d hired Dietl and Ruelas had said it “out of nowhere,” while her husband added that he was frustrated after the long RHONJ season and planning his wedding, and made it up.

Cohen expressed skepticism at their denials, pointing out on WWHL that it was “an amazing thing to come up with out of nowhere.” In fact, on his radio show, Cohen’s co-host John Hill said the flip-flopping was odd, especially as Giudice had mentioned at the reunion that she knew some information about the cast “because of private investigators.”

Bo Dietl Issued a Statement After the RHONJ Finale Denying That He Was Hired By Luis Ruelas

(1/3) A message from the Founder & Chairman of the Board of Beau Dietl & Associates in response to #BravoTv #RHONJ #WWHL alleged investigations into cast members. Firstly, you don't get to work with the top C-Suites of the world's greatest companies for 38 years digging up pic.twitter.com/OCeIm4SJwC — Bo Dietl (@BoDietl) May 30, 2023

Dietl himself came forward after the RHONJ finale aired and denied having been involved with investigating the RHONJ ladies. “I’m glad the truth finally came out— Beau Dietl & Associates is a professional investigation firm that has been in business for over 38 years,” Dietl wrote on Twitter on May 17, 2023.

“We were never hired by Luis Ruelas to conduct investigations on any of the Real Housewives of New Jersey,” he added.

Dietl also told Page Six that he was “offended” by what Ruelas had said. “We have never ever done any investigative work against any cast members of the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ and I’m very offended if anyone uses my name,” he told the publication. “Every one of my investigations are confidential, that’s why it’s a private investigation. I wouldn’t be in business for 38 years if we did anything not proper.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’