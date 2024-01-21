Andy Cohen Gives His Opinion on Denise Richards Confronting Erika Jayne

Bravo producer Andy Cohen is giving his opinion about Erika Jayne and Denise Richards‘ clash that occurred in the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

While speaking to Life & Style magazine in January 2024, Cohen stated he has decided to remain neutral about Jayne and Denise Richards’ season 13 disagreements.

“I don’t have a side,” said the “Watch What Happens Live” host.

He then referenced that Denise Richards approached Jayne during Kyle Richards’ dinner party to talk about their past conflicts in season 13, episode 10.

“I think Denise came into this with some legitimate gripes against the group for how she was treated in her final season,” said Cohen.

The father of two stated, however, that he did not think Denise Richards managed the situation well. In addition, he said he believed the actress also did not stand by how she behaved during Kyle Richards’ event.

“I’m not sure she landed the plane and I think she would agree with me on that,” said Cohen.

Denise Richards Spoke About Her Behavior at Kyle Richards’ Dinner Party in a December 2023 Interview

In a December 2023 episode of Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, “Just B With Bethenny Frankel,” Denise Richards discussed her behavior at Kyle Richards’ dinner party. She stated that she was not intoxicated. However, the actress, who was sick at the party, stated that she took some cold medicine and drank one alcoholic beverage prior to the event. In addition, she said she chose not to eat any of the THC-infused food offered at her castmate’s party.

“Maybe there was a mix-up in the meal. Or the water. Or something. I don’t know. All I know is when I got home, I was like, ‘There’s something wrong with me,’” said the “Drop Dead Gorgeous” star.

The actress also explained why she was unhappy with Jayne. She stated that during her first season of RHOBH, Jayne was “so nice to [her]” and complimented her acting career. The actress also said Jayne’s demeanor changed for the worst toward her in the show’s 10th season, which she found perplexing. In addition, she stated that she believed Jayne was aware of the reason she was upset.

RHOBH Personality Annemarie Wiley Discussed Denise Richards’ Behavior

RHOBH star Annemarie Wiley shared her thoughts about Denise Richards’ behavior in season 13, episode 10 during a January 2024 interview with Page Six’s VirtualRealiTea podcast. She stated that she found the situation “awkward.” Wiley also said she believed Denise Richards “had an agenda” when she attended Kyle Richards’ THC event.

“She was there for one reason and one reason only. And that was to get something out of Erika. What she wanted out of Erika, I feel like is still not actually even clear,” stated Wiley.

Wiley also said she did not believe Denise Richards’ behavior would help her get back on as a RHOBH full-time cast member.

“I mean, if that’s what she’s after, then I feel like that’s a very sloppy way of doing it. She made a really big impact. But it just wasn’t the classiest of ways to do it,” said Wiley.

New episodes of RHOBH air on Wednesdays on Bravo.