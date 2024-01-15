Andy Cohen Shares Thoughts on Monica Garcia’s RHOSLC Reunion Performance

On January 10, Andy Cohen unpacked the first part of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 4 reunion on his SiriusXM show, “Radio Andy,” and shared his thoughts on newbie Monica Garcia‘s performance.

“It was interesting for me that she came out so hard on the others,” Cohen said. “When you think about the idea that, okay, this is your reunion to kind of get them on your side again.” As fans know, the 4th season ended with all the cast members united against Garcia in the wake of finding out that she was behind the Instagram account Reality Von Tease.

As Cohen’s co-host John Hill shared his thoughts that he was surprised that Garcia was so “hateful” toward the other women, the “Watch What Happens Live” host agreed that it was strange Garcia didn’t seem to be pushing for “resolution” with her cast mates.

Andy Cohen Shared Why the Reunion Show Didn’t Lead With the Reality Von Tease Bombshell

Cohen explained that he was happy with the reception to part one of the reunion, sharing, “I was so glad that people responded to it so well because look, part three is super-sized and we go very deep into Reality Von Tease.”

He also responded to complaints that the first episode didn’t get into the Reality Von Tease bombshell, which was an elephant in the room during the first part of the reunion. “If we had started with the Reality Von Tease, then where do you go from there?” he asked in response. “I was talking to the other producers and I was saying, ‘I think we need to lead with part of this.'”

“But the problem is, because we’re coming off of this crazy finale, but once you start with something, it is very hard to then pick a moment and say, ‘We’re gonna finish this later,'” he continued. Cohen said the filming day was very long and ended around 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m., and the last few hours of filming were all focused on the Reality Von Tease bombshell and Heather Gay‘s black eye.

Monica Garcia Was in the Hot Seat Over Other Storylines During the First Part of the Reunion

The first episode of the three-part RHOSLC season 4 reunion was a tense affair for the ladies. Although they didn’t get into the bombshell from the finale about Garcia’s involvement with Reality Von Tease, there was plenty of drama around Garcia without it.

Garcia and Lisa Barlow got into it over Barlow’s missing $60,000 ring and rumors that had circulated about whether Garcia had taken it. Garcia’s castmates also grilled her about how she became involved with Jen Shah and whether she was Shah’s employee or her friend. At that point, Gay accused Garcia of using Shah as a stepping stone to get on the show.

Perhaps the most contentious moment of the first part of the reunion came when Cohen asked Garcia for her casting story. Garcia shared that she sent an email to the casting team and said the “show sucks and [the] ratings are s***” and they needed the right cast. After she made that comment, Cohen grimaced while the other women looked uncomfortable. Meanwhile, the edit flashed to Garcia’s actual email to producers, which didn’t say what she’d claimed to say.

