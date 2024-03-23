Where Does Sutton Stracke Stand With Kathy Hilton After RHOBH Reunion?

While tensions were high between “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton heading into the season 13 reunion, the pair never got to address their issues as Stracke faced a sudden medical emergency and had to leave the set prematurely.

The friends got together on a March 22 Instagram live to look back on the reunion and clear up any questions fans had over the state of their friendship.

“So that y’all don’t get confused,” Stracke said minutes into the live video, “I love Kathy and I was not afraid of her at the reunion. I just want to make sure that we are clear on that.”

“I thought that was the funniest thing,” Hilton said. She went on to add, “Why would anybody be afraid of me?”

Sutton Stracke Got Dinner With Kathy Hilton & Kyle Richards Days After the Reunion

Hilton went on to explain why she went to the season 13 reunion in the first place, telling viewers “I was honestly only there to hold [Kyle’s] hand, not from the girls because I would be honest with you and tell you I don’t get to see her that often and she does not discuss the girls.”

Hilton went on to say that despite any sour feelings between her sister Kyle Richards and Stracke during the reunion show, things were cleared up as they all got dinner three days after the taping, with Stracke clarifying, “The three of us: me, you, and [Kyle],” rather than the entire RHOBH season 13 cast.

Hilton doubled down on this assertion that everything was hunky dory between the trio in the comment section. After one fan commented, “Problems with Kyle again then?!” on the live video, Hilton reiterated, “No we all just had dinner 🥰,” in reply.

Other fans took to Hilton’s live video comment section to share their thoughts as well, with one user writing, “Love this! Thank y’all for this video! Happy to see everything is okay with y’all! Let’s have more live streams with you two! Happy belated birthday Kathy! 🙌.”

Not only did Stracke and Hilton say they were on good terms, but they proved it by spending the last 10 minutes of their live video playing music off of Stracke’s phone and singing along. Eventually, the two had to sign off and leave the party they were at, but Stracke ended the video by telling viewers, “Can we put the rumors to rest?”

Kathy Hilton Sent Sutton Stracke Well Wishes on Vacation

Prior to meeting Hilton in Palm Beach, Florida, where the pair filmed their live video, Stracke spent time in England and Ireland, posting a video captioned, “Happy St. Patrick’s Day from Dublin! 😽💗 ☘️ #stpatricksday,” to her Instagram on March 17. The video included clips of Stracke with her son Philip and friends in a horse-drawn carriage traveling through Dublin.

“Have the best time!!!!” Hilton commented on her friend’s video, with Stracke replying, “best day, quote from Philip ☘️ 💗.”

