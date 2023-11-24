Andy Cohen Responds to Comments About the RHOSLC Reunion Seating Chart

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” stars filmed their season 4 reunion on November 20 and Bravo posted the seating chart on its Instagram. Fans are always curious to see which stars received the coveted seats on either side of Andy Cohen and many commented on newbie Monica Garcia getting one of those two seats.

Cohen addressed the chatter himself on his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy,” as he said, “A lot of buzz online yesterday wondering because Bravo put out the seating chart for the reunion and Monica was sitting next to me and there was a lot of conversation about, ‘Has there ever been a first-season Housewife sitting next to me at the reunion?'”

Cohen pointed out that there have been several and Garcia was by no means the first, naming RHOA’s Marlo Hampton, RHOC star Shannon Beador, Julia Lemigova from RHOM, Kenya Moore from RHOA and several others. “In 2014, this is the one I always remember, Kristen Taekman sat next to me on her first season of RHONY,” he also pointed out.

On Bravo’s Instagram post, one commenter wrote, “WOW! Monica being first chair her first year is WILD.” Someone else commented, “Monica getting the first seat on her first season is a major slay.” One fan wrote, “Is this the first time a newbie has gotten first seat!?!? Monica is THAT girl.”

Monica Garcia Posted the Seating Chart on Her Instagram & Said She Was Grateful for the Support From Fans This Season

Garcia posted the seating chart the day of the reunion and captioned it, “Can’t tell me nothin… 😘😘😘 So very grateful. I just wanted to say THANK YOU!!!! To all of you that have loved, carried, and supported me throughout this experience and season. I could not have done it without you.”

However, while many fans applauded her status as a first-chair cast member in her rookie season, a few fans also criticized her inclusion in the comments of the Bravo post. “Yikes, the most desperate, cheap, pathetic and money hungry in the first chair, Monica. Why must Bravo cheapen all housewife shows across the board?” one person wrote.

Another said they understood why Garcia got the first chair then went on to criticize the newbie’s behavior this season. “Make sense monica got the first chair, she has to respond for stealing from heather, bragging about an affair with her brother in law, destorying her family, disrespecting her mom on national tv,” they wrote.

Andy Cohen Teased Some of the Drama From the RHOSLC Season 4 Reunion & Said It Was ‘Killer’

Cohen revealed a few teasers about the RHOSLC reunion after filming wrapped on his Instagram Story, People reported. He said it was “a lot” and joked that he’d actually need two drinks instead of one afterward.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host also shared that he was late to meet his parents for their dinner. However, he said it was fine because the reunion was “killer.”

