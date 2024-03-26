Real Housewives Star Addresses ‘Disgusting’ Rumors About Andy Cohen

Real Housewives of New York City star Brynn Whitfield is upset by bombshell allegations made against Andy Cohen by two former franchise stars. Weeks after Cohen was accused of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic work environment, the RHONY star defended him on her Amazon Livestream.

Addressing fans on March 21, 2024, Whitfield clarified, “I will give my opinion, and it’s Brynn’s opinion. I do not speak on behalf of RHONY, the cast, Amazon, Bravo, production companies, nothing.”

She then addressed the rumors about Cohen head-on. “I think it’s disgusting and annoying,” she said. “Well, one, that’s accusing someone of inappropriate, flirtatious, misconduct, etc. Like, I’m sorry, he’s gay. Don’t flatter yourself. Like, no. I just think it’s horrible.”

She continued, “And then, for the other one – the other one actually felt really bad. Because I feel like Andy’s getting in trouble because I took someone’s job. So, just because they’re mad because I took their job, and now they’re making up lies about someone. So I think it’s all disgusting.”

Brandi Glanville Accused Cohen of Sexual Harassment & Leah McSweeney Hit Him With a Lawsuit

In February 2024, attorneys for former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville claimed Cohen once sent Glanville a video in which he “boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime,” according to Deadline. Lawyers Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos described Bravo boss Cohen’s actions as “an extraordinary abuse of power” and they questioned how he still had a job with the network.

Cohen claimed the video, which he shot with “Below Deck” star Kate Chastain, was just a joke. “The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize,” Cohen wrote on X on February 22.

Glanville posted to the platform to claim that she did not receive a personal apology from Cohen for his “mistreatment” of her and inappropriateness.”

Soon after, former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Leah McSweeney filed a lawsuit against Cohen. Speaking on the talk show “Addiction Talk,” McSweeney alleged that Cohen and Bravo’s production company headed a workplace culture that encouraged cast members to consume alcohol. McSweeney is a recovering alcoholic.

Cohen denied McSweeney’s allegations and demanded that she retract her “false” statements, according to People magazine.

Whitfield’s comment that she “took someone’s job” seemingly refers to McSweeney, who was on the season 13 cast of RHONY before Bravo decided to do a complete cast shakeup and reboot.

Brynn Whitfield Previously Defended Andy Cohen

This is not the first time Whitfield has come to Cohen’s defense during her short tenure at Bravo. In October 2023, she told Page Six she did not approve of how Tamra Judge spoke to Cohen at the “Real Housewives of Orange County” reunion. During the season 16 reunion, Judge told Cohen to “[expletive] off” because she didn’t like something he said to her.

Whitfield retorted with, “Don’t tell Dad to [expletive] off!”

While she said she loved Judge, Whitfield added, “I don’t bite the hand that feeds me, and I’m being fed very well!”

