Brynn Whitfield Gives Update on Possible Romantic Connections at BravoCon

Fans were excited to see if anything came from Brynn Whitfield and Shep Rose‘s meeting at BravoCon 2023 after the “Real Housewives of New York” star revealed on “Watch What Happens Live” that she thought Rose was “cute.”

After the weekend event in Las Vegas, Whitfield told Us Weekly that she met Rose and the two got along famously, but their relationship was only platonic. “I love Shep,” she told the publication. “He’s really cool. He’s very funny. And Andy was just telling me he’s a massive — he’s a book fanatic as well. No, he’s super cool. We’re going to get a drink later. Just friends.”

Whitfield then said, “I like all those guys. They’re fun. You just want to hang out with them. I don’t know if it’s good to date any of them, but damn, you want to hang out with them and get a drink and have them be, like, your guy. I have a lot of hot guy friends — platonic — and I think they’re really cool.”

Andy Cohen Gave His Assessment of Brynn Whitfield & Shep Rose’s BravoCon Meeting

Andy Cohen also spoke about Whitfield and Rose’s meeting at BravoCon during his recap of the event on his SiriusXM radio show “Andy Cohen Live.”

The “Watch What Happens Live” host said he thought Whitfield “had her eye on Shep” during BravoCon weekend. “I don’t think that wound up… I think Shep might have been a little, you know I think Shep is like a big, drunk Labrador. No, not Labrador. Golden Retriever. He’s a big, kind of tipsy Golden Retriever,” Cohen joked.

“I think she was like, ‘This isn’t gonna happen,’” he continued. “I think on the way over to the Bravo Awards, he started asking her about whether they should procreate or something like that, or have a baby, I don’t know, so that didn’t happen.”

Brynn Whitfield & Shep Rose Exchanged Flirtatious Comments Online & on WWHL in the Months Before BravoCon

The speculation about whether Whitfield and Rose would give dating a shot began after the RHONY star revealed in an interview with Hollywood Life in July 2023 that Rose was a “cutie.” She joked that as two commitment-phobes, their relationship would be a “short-term disaster.” The same month, she admitted to Cohen that she had a crush on Rose.

In August 2023, she updated Cohen on WWHL about her crush on Rose and said he slid into her DMs on Instagram after her previous comments. “He’s very sweet. He’s very smart. Very sweet, yeah,” she shared at the time. “And it’s all PG. It’s, like, about philosophy and dogs — our favorite subjects.”

In October 2023, Rose was the one to address their months of flirtatiousness when he joined Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live.” He said she seemed “outrageous” and in a game of “Swipe Right or Call it a Night,” decided to swipe right on the RHONY star.

The “Southern Charm” star told Cohen he was looking forward to meeting Whitfield at BravoCon as Cohen said he had “high hopes” for their meeting. At the start of BravoCon, Rose shared in a video posted on the Bravo TikTok account that he was excited to meet Whitfiel and “sort of laugh about” their back-and-forth comments. At the time, though, he admitted, “I don’t think I’m going to do anything about it unless she insists.”

