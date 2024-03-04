RHOBH Alum Accuses Dorit Kemsley of ‘Milking’ Storyline For 2 Years

Camille Grammer called out Dorit Kemsley’s behavior on the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13. In response to a behind-the-scenes reunion clip, Grammer questioned why Kemsley went so hard after Kyle Richards this season.

“I don’t understand why Dorit is going in on Kyle except for the fact DK hasn’t had a storyline since her first 2 seasons,” Grammer wrote on Instagram.

The former RHOBH star also agreed with a fan who noted that Kemsley hasn’t had a storyline since the “Puppygate” scandal with Lisa Vanderpump in Season 9.

Grammer was an original cast member of RHOBH in 2010 but left the full-time role after two seasons. She has appeared as a “friend of’ and a guest in the years since. In season 13, she attended a dinner party at Richards’ house as well as the “Halloween” star’s White Party held at SoFi Stadium.

Camille Grammer Said Dorit Kemsley Has Been Milking Her PTSD Storyline For Too Long

Grammer had more to say about Kemsley. In another comment, she called out Kemsley for dragging out the post-traumatic stress disorder she’s had since 2021, when she was the victim of a home invasion at her Encino residence. At the time, Kemsley was said to be “held at gunpoint” during the robbery at her home, a source told the Daily Mail. Kemsley’s PTSD, and the effect it has had on her marriage to her husband, PK, has been her main storyline ever since.

“She’s been milking her PTSD storyline for two seasons and it’s boring,” Grammer wrote on Instagram.

The former RHOBH star then listed some of the things she went through during her own time on the Bravo reality show. “I survived an awful public divorce, cancer, my house destroyed by the largest fire in Malibu’s history, my mom dying of cancer,” Grammer wrote. “And all I get from watching her is ptsd from two years ago. I’m not diminishing what she went through. It was awful, but come on now.”

Camille Grammer & Dorit Kemsley Have Traded Insults Over the Years

This is not the first time Grammer has criticized Kemsley. In 2023, she reacted to a RHOBH promo clip posted by Bravo TV in which Kemsley told a “long-winded” story about Richards’ season 12 dinner party with Jamie Lee Curtis. During the dinner, Kemsley famously referred to all of Curtis’ charity merch as “chic.”

“Boring and overplayed,” Grammer wrote of Kemsley’s bit.

According to Screenrant, in 2022 Grammer went off on Kemsley on Twitter. “I think [Dorit’s] so boring,” she wrote. “She is cute but insufferable.”

And in 2021, Grammer tweeted, “I think Denise [Richards] should replace Dorit. DK hasn’t had a storyline in years and is protected.”

Kemsley returned the insults. At BravoCon 2023, she told Page Six she thinks Grammer is thirsty for attention. “I don’t think I’ve ever met or seen a thirstier person than Camille Grammer. Period,” Kemsley said. “She just wants her name mentioned. [She’s] dehydrated.”

“So, she can keep doing whatever she’s doing. I don’t really pay attention. I don’t really know many people that do,” the RHOBH star added.

