Denise Richards Addresses Behavior at Kyle Richards’ Dinner: ‘It Was Bizarre’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Denise Richards explained her behavior at Kyle Richards‘ dinner party in RHOBH season 13, episode 7.

During an appearance on the December 17 episode of former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel‘s podcast, “Just B With Bethenny,” Denise Richards acknowledged she had some intense interactions with the RHOBH cast during the dinner. She stated, however, that she did not partake in the THC-infused meal, which was served at the event. The actress explained that marijuana does not “mix well with [her] body.” She noted, however, that she did drink one alcoholic beverage before attending the event as she “was nervous seeing the women.” As fans are aware, Denise Richards returned to film several scenes for RHOBH season 13 after exiting the Bravo series in 2021.

In addition, the “Wild Things” star stated that she “was sick” at Kyle Richards’ THC dinner. She clarified that she “did three COVID tests,” which “all came back negative” before attending the event. She also stated that she “took regular cold medicine” to help lessen her symptoms around the RHOBH cast.

“Progressively during the evening, I felt worse. And worse. And then I just remember not half the night. It was bizarre,” continued Denise Richards.

The mother of three also theorized that she may have been accidentally served some THC-infused food.

“Maybe there was a mix-up in the meal. Or the water. Or something. I don’t know. All I know is when I got home, I was like, ‘There’s something wrong with me,'” recalled Denise Richards.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Spoke About Denise Richards’ Behavior at Kyle Richards’ Event

While recording a December 2023 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff spoke about Denise Richards’ behavior at Kyle Richards’ dinner party. She stated that she believed the 52-year-old was under the influence while filming RHOBH season 13, episode 7. She noted that Denise Richards has said she “did not take anything before” the event. However, Minkoff decided to directly ask her if she was sober the night of the THC dinner.

“I was on the phone with her walking in here. She called me. And I said, ‘Girl like, you were, watch it –‘ And she’s like — ’cause she had a cold — she was like, ‘Maybe there was codeine in [her cold medicine],'” said Minkoff.

She also noted that Denise Richards thinks that she may have been accidentally given food with THC.

“We filmed the next day [after Kyle Richards’ dinner], and she was like sober. And then it was me, Sutton [Stracke], Garcelle [Beauvais], and her. And we’re all like, ‘How was last night?’ She started laughing. So I said, ‘You knew that you were kind of f**** up at that moment!’ But ever since, she somehow has remembered that she wasn’t. So, she feels like something was given to her. I don’t know,” said Minkoff.

Denise Richards Said She Would Film for ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Again

In the December 17 “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” episode, Denise Richards stated that she would be interested in being a guest on RHOBH again. The actress made similar comments in a December 2023 interview with Extra TV.

“I always say ‘never say never’ with everything in life. Because I’ve said, ‘Oh, I would never do that.’ And then, you know, I’ve changed my mind about different things and stuff. So I always say, ‘Never say never,'” said Denise Richards.

New episodes of RHOBH air Wednesday on Bravo.