Denise Richards Shares What She Regrets Sharing While Filming RHOBH

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Denise Richards got candid when discussing her time on the Bravo series, as reported by Reality Blurb.

In the March 1 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay‘s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Denise Richards was prompted to share if “there is anything that [she] regret[s] sharing while on the show.” The actress stated that she should not given details about her husband, Aaron Phypers’ genitalia.

“My husband’s penis size,” stated Denise Richards.

She went on to say that her husband “pretends” he was upset by her RHOBH season 9 comment.

“He was so embarrassed. But he’s really, I’m sure, not embarrassed,” said Denise Richards.

The 52-year-old also stated that her castmates’ husbands wished that their wives had made similar comments.

Denise Richards Stated That Her Husband Was Upset About the Comment in 2019

Us Weekly reported that Denise Richards addressed the moment in the March 2019 “RHOBH After Show” episode. According to the mother of three, Phypers disliked her explicit remark while sharing a meal with her RHOBH castmates.

“Was Aaron embarrassed when I was saying that? Oh, [expletive] yeah. He was squeezing my knee under the table so hard [that] my kneecap almost popped off. And I got an earful in the car on the way home, ‘cause of his mom. On the ride home … he was like, ‘What the [expletive]? … Why would you say that? My mom can’t watch this show,'” recalled the actress.

Denise Richards Discussed Her Behavior at Kyle Richards’ Party

Denise Richards starred in the 9th and 10th seasons of RHOBH. The actress also made brief appearances during the show’s 13th season, filmed in 2023. During a March 2024 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Denise Richards acknowledged that she appeared inebriated during Kyle Richards‘ dinner party in RHOBH season 13, episode 7. She stated that she did not intend to get intoxicated. Denise Richards stated that she was recovering from an illness and took “a little cough medicine.” She also stated that she did have one and a half alcoholic drinks.

Denise Richards also noted that she had a heated interaction with Erika Jayne at Kyle Richards’ event. She stated that she was frustrated by Jayne’s behavior toward her in RHOBH season 10. She suggested that her former friend and castmate, Lisa Rinna, had influenced the “Pretty Mess” singer’s actions.

“I was referring to pretty much the entire season where I felt like her and a couple of the other women kept coming at me. Over and over and over,” said the actress.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Her Issues With Denise Richards

Jayne discussed her issues with Denise Richards on a January 2024 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” She noted that she brought up her daughter, Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans account in RHOBH season 13, episode 10. Jayne explained her reasoning for making the remark.

“I wouldn’t have brought up Denise’s daughter if she hadn’t had pushed so hard. That’s really the truth. And that’s the answer. I did not want to do this. I did not want to go there. And I meant that. But if you want it then you can get it,” said Jayne.