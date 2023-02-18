RHOBH Star Confirms She Was Not Asked Back for Season 13

Denise Richards said she has not been approached to return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” – but that she would be open to it.

The 51-year-old actress appeared on two seasons of the Bravo reality show before quitting in 2020. In a February 2023 interview on “Jeff Lewis Live,” Richards said she would “definitely” consider returning to RHOBH.

“I wouldn’t be opposed,” she said. “Absolutely not. I enjoyed it, actually. I had fun on the show.”

But with season 13 filming already started, Richards added, “They haven’t approached me, though.”

Denise Richards Said She Would Consider Returning to RHOBH Even If Lisa Rinna Was Still on the Show

Richards famously had a falling out with her longtime friend Lisa Rinna while filming season 10 of RHOBH. After Richards repeatedly denied former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville’s claim that she had an affair with her, Rinna, who was her friend of over 20 years, did not back her. In one scene, Rinna called Richards “so angry” and called her out for sending Glanville a cease and desist. The two women are no longer friends.

But Richards told Lewis that Rinna’s January 2023 announcement that she was quitting the show has no effect on her own feelings about returning. The “Wild Things” star said she still would have returned even with Rinna as a cast member.

Richards also noted that “it was probably a good decision” for Rinna to take a break from RHOBH after a rocky 12th season. She added that, overall, the show could use a change.

“In my opinion, I think that the show should take a shift in what’s going on,” Richards said of the Bravo reality franchise. “I don’t think you have to play dirty. I think that it’s okay to see women get along and have fun because it’s also an escape, so it’s nice to see, you know, the vacations, and like girlfriends getting together and having dinners and drinks. … It’s okay to show a group of women having fun it doesn’t always have to be tearing each other apart and s****ing all over each other.”

This Isn’t the First Time Denise Richards Said She Wouldn’t Rule Out Returning to RHOBH

Richards has talked about returning to RHOBH in the past—if she’s ever asked. In a previous interview, she told Entertainment Tonight that she did enjoy being on the show.

“You know, I really did enjoy working on the show,” Richards said in August 2021. “I hate to even say working on it. I liked being a part of the show, and I had fun with most of the women, not all!”

“You know, I always say ‘never say never,'” she added.

But during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards’ friend Garcelle Beauvais hinted to Bravo host Andy Cohen that she believed the actress would be open to returning to RHOBH if there was a cast shakeup.

“I think she wants to come back,” Beauvais said of Richards in 2021. “Somebody’s gotta go though.”

Cohen asked, “Are her initials ‘L.R.’?” then teased that ultimatums don’t always work. “You know, that doesn’t always work when someone says, ‘If you take this one out, well, I’ll come back,'” he said.

