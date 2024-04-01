Former RHOBH Star Teases Possible Return for Season 14

Denise Richards hasn’t ruled out a return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” despite her messy cameo at Kyle Richards’ dinner party last season.

Speaking with People magazine in a March 29, 2024 interview, the “Wild Things” star said she would never close the door on the Bravo reality show. “I always say, ‘Never say never,’” Richards, 53, teased. “We’ll see what happens when they get around to going back for their season.”

Richards’ new tease comes a few weeks after she appeared on “Live With Kelly and Mark” and said she enjoyed her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” “ I haven’t been asked to go back,” she said. “But I think that, you know, I had fun on the show. And I love a lot of the women on the show. Some, not so much.”

Denise Richards Downplayed Her Fight With Erika Jayne

Richards left RHOBH in 2020 after starring on the show for two seasons. But in 2023, she made several guest appearances on season 13 three years after departing the series as a full-time cast member.

In the episode “Ring Around the Rumor,” she appeared to be inebriated upon her arrival at a “weed’ themed dinner party at Kyle Richards’ house. Denise Richards later picked a fight with Erika Jayne, over her alleged past treatment of her. The two women fought during a “Taco Tuesday” gathering at Crystal Kung Minkoff’s house. At that event, Jayne brought up the fact that Denise Richard’s teen daughter Sami Sheen has an Only Fans page.

While things got very heated between the two women, Richards told People she has “nothing against [Jayne] at all.” “It’s just, it’s silly fights on the show sometimes,” she explained.

Denise Did Not Watch Her Return to RHOBH Season 13

When Richards attended Kyle’s dinner party, she did not appear to eat any of the cannabis-infused food that was on the menu. “I don’t want to eat any of that stuff,” she told Erika Jayne in the episode, shortly before their argument.

But as the evening went on, Richards’ speech was increasingly slurred. She later appeared to be wearing her pink fur jacket upside down.

In a January 2024 interview on the “On Display with Melissa Gorga” podcast, Richards told host Melissa Gorga that she was sick on the night she filmed RHOBH the party. She added that she “stupidly” still attended because she didn’t want the other Housewives to say, “Oh, she didn’t show up.”

She elaborated on the “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast. The mom of three admitted she wasn’t feeling well on the night of the party and had taken cough medicine. She also had one drink before heading to the dinner. “Progressively during the evening, I felt worse and worse,” she said. “I just [don’t] remember half the night. It was bizarre.”

Richards added, “I won’t even watch it because I’m sure I obviously made an [expletive] out of myself. So I was like, why the hell am I going to watch myself like that?”

