Erika Jayne Dishes on Her Season 13 Argument With Denise Richards

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne teased that viewers will see an intense encounter between her and actress Denise Richards in the show’s upcoming 13th season.

During an August 2023 appearance on her former RHOBH co-star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Jayne stated that Denise Richards, who left the series after season 10, started an argument with her during a THC-infused dinner at Kyle Richards’ home in Encino, California. According to the “Pretty Mess” singer, the “Wild Things” actress wanted to discuss “s*** from four or five years ago,” which confused all the guests. Jayne stated when Denise Richards was asked to share a specific complaint, the actress told Jayne, “You know what you did, just watch the show.”

“I was like ‘What are you talking about?’” said the 52-year-old.

Jayne suggested Denise Richards brought up the drama surrounding former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville claiming she had a sexual encounter with her in the show’s 10th season. The actress has repeatedly denied the allegation. Jayne also stated that Denise Richards mentioned that she told her castmate Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Jax Nilon, to “Get the f*** out of here” at his mother’s 50th birthday party in RHOBH season 12. After the incident, Nilon received hateful comments from social media bots.

“[She said] ‘You what you did and what you did to Garcelle’s son –’ I was like, ‘You weren’t there for that, I’ve already apologized for that. We’ve already made up, like, you don’t need to come here, 3 and a half, 4 years later and try to check me for something that I don’t even really remember and by the way, you know, Denise, I really don’t want to do this.’ I kept saying, ‘I don’t want to do this, I don’t want to fight with you.’ And she called me ‘A f***** bot monster.’ As if I sent the bots to Garcelle’s son. I was like, ‘No, no, no, don’t do that,’” said Jayne.

Jayne also suggested that Denise Richards was inebriated during their conversation at Kyle Richards’ house. In addition, she clarified that she thinks the mother of three is “a very sweet person.”

Erika Jayne Shared She Was ‘So Confused’ by Denise Richards Reaction

Jayne mentioned her issues with Denise Richards during the upcoming season of RHOBH during an August 2023 interview with Today. She stated that she “was just so confused at why [Denise Richards] was mad at her” when they spoke at Kyle Richards’ THC-themed event.

“Because I hadn’t seen her in like several years. So I was like ‘Denise, I don’t understand what you’re mad at,’ like my whole life has blown apart. I’m not really concerned about what happened four years ago, I don’t remember it. She was very serious. I couldn’t keep it together, I had no idea what she was talking about,” continued Jayne.

The “Pretty Mess” singer also shared she was overcome with laughter when Denise Richards was confronting her.

“We were intoxicated because the chef cooked with THC, so while Denise is yelling at me, I’m high, so I kept laughing. I was feeling really good. The only thing I was mad about is that she ruined my buzz. Like Denise, stop yelling at me, I’m high, leave me alone,” said Jayne.

Erika Jayne Says She Invited Garcelle Beauvais to Her Las Vegas Residency

Jayne shared that she invited the entirety of the RHOBH season 13 cast, including Beauvais, to her Las Vegas residency, “Bet It on Blonde,” during the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode. The reality television star explained that she hopes her castmates “root for [her]” even if they have had issues while filming the Bravo series.

In a February 2023 appearance on “Sherri,” Beauvais shared that she was “trying to be open” to Jayne, despite their problems in RHOBH season 12, while filming the show’s upcoming season.

“It’s a new season, let’s go in, let’s see what happens, let’s see where we’re going to be,” said the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress.