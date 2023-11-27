Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Welcomes New Family Member Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins shared happy family news.

The RHOBH alum, who gave birth to daughter Elodie Mae in August 2023, welcomed a new kitten into her home – and two of her former co-stars stopped by to meet the new family member over what turned out to be a whirlwind Thanksgiving and birthday weekend.

The sweet addition came a few weeks after Jenkins revealed that her 10-month-old Pomeranian puppy passed away.

Here’s what you need to know:

Diana Jenkins Found the Kitten in Her Garage

On Thanksgiving Day 2023, Jenkins shared an Instagram photo of a scruffy black kitten nesting in the wheel of a car tire. Another photo showed the tiny visitor rescued from the wheel and sitting inside a box.

“I guess after vet helps us heal this little creature we will have a new member in our family,” Jenkins captioned the post, adding, “That’s a one lucky strayed kitten 😊 to find our car in our garage on thanksgiving what she’ll we call it?”

Jenkins gave fans an update a few days later. On November 26, 2023, she posted three new photos to Instagram that showed the cleaned-up kitten thriving inside the California home she shares with fiancé Asher Monroe and their children.

In the caption, Jenkins revealed that the kitten is named Mowgli after the character from “The Jungle Book.” “Eli and @eneyajenkins love Jungle book. And looks like they might be in charge in this house,” she wrote, referencing her two older daughters.

Jenkins noted that she plans to keep Mowgli despite already having four dogs, a three-year-old daughter and three-month old baby in the house. The former RHOBH star noted that the kitty was in “bad shape” before being taken to the vet for medical care. She also noted that the kitten is staying in her eldest daughter Eneya’s room.

In comments to the post, some followers couldn’t believe Mowgli was the same kitten that was in the car wheel. “Yes she survived,” Jenkins replied on Instagram.

“Looks like Mowgli hit the jackpot with its new home,” another fan wrote.

Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne Met Mowgli at Jenkins’ Home

The new kitten joined Jenkins’ family over three-year-old daughter Eliyanah’s birthday weekend. And the milestones seemingly spawned a visit from the former RHOBH star’s co-stars Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne.

Jenkins shared photos from the “Sunday Funday” she spent with Rinna and Erika. She included a shot of them posing with her new kitten. “Sunday funday 🎉💖💝🌈🎊,” Jenkins captioned the post. “trampoline, puppets, wellness shots, puppies and kittens, praying mantis we got it all and much more lol@.”

Jenkins is known for her love of animals. Years before she joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she showed her support to the Foundation Dogs Trust in Sarajevo.

According to the Sarajevo Times, in 2016, Jenkins offered financial support to help establish an adoption center for stray dogs. “I am the owner of several dogs that I love and I think the same way about other dogs that do not have their own home,” Jenkins said at the time.

“Dogs do not belong on the street and that is not good neither for citizens nor the dogs,” she added. “The entire population, and especially the children, need peaceful street, and dogs need their own surroundings and comfortable home.”

