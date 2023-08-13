Erika Jayne Reveals Why She Laughed Off Denise Richards During Wild RHOBH Dinner Party

Erika Jayne said she’s still confused by a dinner party that was filmed at Kyle Richards’ house for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The “Pretty Mess” singer opened up in an August 2023 interview to reveal that her former co-star Denise Richards confronted her during the dinner party, which took place in March 2023, and she still isn’t sure why.

Erika also said that while some have compared the 2023 gathering to the original “Dinner Party From Hell” that took place with a celebrity psychic in season 1, another RHOBH dinner was far worse for her.

Erika Jayne Laughed Off Denise Richards’ Confrontation

The dinner party at Kyle Richards’ Encino mansion featured a guest list that included her co-stars Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, as well as former cast members Camille Grammer and Denise Richards, and rumored RHOBH newcomer Annemarie Wiley.

In March, Stracke told Page Six Kyle’s party was “a weed dinner,” and Erika confirmed to the outlet that she was “high” for most of the night.

While speaking with Today in August 2023, Erika was asked why she rated Denise Richards’ presence at the party a “negative five” when she was asked about it on “Watch What Happens Live.” She told the outlet that Denise came at her for no reason.

“Honestly, when she comes to Kyle’s dinner party, I don’t want to give away too much, (but) I was just so confused at why [Denise] was mad at me,” Erika said. “Because I hadn’t seen her in like several years. So I was like ‘Denise, I don’t understand what you’re mad at.’”

Erik added that her own life had “blown apart” since she last saw Denise, so she wasn’t really concerned about something that happened four years ago and doesn’t even remember it.

“She was very serious,” Erika added of her former co-star. “I couldn’t keep it together, I had no idea what she was talking about. I’m sorry to laugh, but it was just so insane.”

Erika also said she couldn’t compare Kyle’s dinner to the famous “Dinner Party from Hell” because she wasn’t part of the cast when that episode was filmed in 2010.

“I feel like Kathy Hilton’s dinner party (during Season 11) was at least hell for me,” she told Today. “(At the season 13 dinner), we were intoxicated because the chef cooked with THC, so while Denise is yelling at me, I’m high, so I kept laughing. I was feeling really good. The only thing I was mad about is that she ruined my buzz. Like Denise, stop yelling at me, I’m high, leave me alone.”

During the hellish season 11 dinner at Hilton’s house, Erika became emotional as her co-stars grilled her about the victims of her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s alleged legal scams. In 2020, the fallen lawyer was hit with multiple fraud lawsuits that Erika claimed to know nothing about.

At Hilton’s dinner table, Erika began to cry and asked her co-stars why they were “torturing” her with questions about the victims. “Look at me. Look at my f***ing life,” an emotional Erika said as she broke down.

Denise Richards Downplayed the Drama on RHOBH

Denise Richards was a cast member of RHOBH for two seasons. She exited the show in September 2020 amid allegations that she had an affair with Brandi Glanville.

But in early 2023, she confirmed to Variety that she “filmed some episodes” of the upcoming season of RHOBH and that it had been “fun.” “I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them,” she said.

The “Wild Things” star added that this time around she didn’t get “sucked” into the drama.

“When I left after my second season, I just felt as though some of the women were very toxic and they played so dirty,” she added. “I understand there has to be drama, but I also think it’s fun to see women having fun, especially this age group.”

But party host Kyle Richards hinted at some “intense” drama for season 13. In an Instagram Live in July 2023, the RHOBH OG dished on her dinner party.

“You guys, this dinner party, people are saying it’s like the dinner party from hell, maybe more intense,” she said. “I can’t wait to see it, even though it wasn’t the best night for me, I can’t wait to see it on TV.”

