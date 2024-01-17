Erika Jayne Praises RHOBH Co-Star Amid Feud With Sutton Stracke

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne is praising her castmate, Annemarie Wiley, amid her feud with several of her co-stars, particularly Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in January 2024, Jayne stated that she “got along with Annemarie” throughout the production of RHOBH season 13. She also stated that she believed the mother of three, who joined the show’s cast for its 13th season, has proven herself to be a good Bravo star.

“I think she’s a great addition. She came in with a strong opinion and that’s what makes ‘Housewives.’ Whether you like her, whether you don’t, she did her job,” said Jayne.

The “Pretty Mess” singer also acknowledged that Wiley repeatedly questioned Stracke about her narrow esophagus. Jayne stated that she believed the 40-year-old had the right to do so.

“You can’t tell someone what to do. She’s new to the group. She’s finding out what to do,” said Jayne.

Annemarie Wiley Explained Her Comments About Sutton Stracke’s Health

Wiley, a nurse anesthetist, suggested that she did not believe Stracke’s account that she had difficulty eating because of her issues with her esophagus. For instance, in RHOBH season 13, episode 11, she mentioned her concerns regarding Stracke to Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais. Wiley stated she wanted to know what caused Stracke to have a sensitive esophagus.

“A small esophagus is not the reason. Did you have an eating disorder? Because a lot acid reflux and regurgitation can cause scar tissue in your throat,” said Wiley.

Minkoff, who has been open about suffering from bulimia, replied that she did not like Wiley’s insinuation that Stracke had an eating disorder.

During the January 11 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Wiley explained her comments about Stracke’s health to Beauvais and Minkoff.

“I’m just taking information that I feel like the other girls wouldn’t have known to put together and question because to them, they don’t know it doesn’t make sense, right? They are not in health care. I’m just taking information that doesn’t make sense,” said Wiley.

She also denied that she was trying to suggest Stracke had an eating disorder.

“Crystal is then taking it a whole step further, saying, ‘Well you’re saying she has an eating disorder.’ I get it. Crystal has an eating disorder so she’s probably more sensitive to that right? And rightfully so, I get that and I respect that. But don’t put that on me,” said Wiley.

Annemarie Wiley Addressed Her Issues With Crystal Kung Minkoff

Wiley spoke about her issues with Minkoff during an appearance on a January 2024 episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Real-TEA” podcast. She stated that she knew Minkoff before she joined the RHONJ during season 13.

“We had outside mutual friends,” said Wiley.

She stated, however, that she felt betrayed by Minkoff during the show’s 13th season. She also said several individuals had issued her warnings about Minkoff’s behavior.

“I trusted her one to many times. And I would keep giving her the benefit of the doubt, and she just kept stabbing me in the back, which you are going to see,” said Wiley.

In addition, Wiley doubled down on her claim that Minkoff used her for relevancy.

“When someone doesn’t have a lot going on for themselves and they don’t have a lot to talk about, and they don’t speak up in the group — she really made her lie about me – she really made it her storyline, like all of the conflict that was happening with me, that was her storyline,” stated the RHOBH star.