Kristen Taekman Calls Out RHONY Cast Member Over ‘Legacy’ Comments

The “Real Housewives of New York City” season 14 star Erin Lichy’s comments about “RHONY: Legacy” did not go unnoticed by one of that show’s stars, Kristen Taekman, who then called out Lichy.

Lichy, who was one of the cast members of the rebooted RHONY cast for season 14, appeared on Access Hollywood’s podcast “Housewives Nightcap,” where she spoke about casting rumors for the show’s next season. At one point, she was asked whether she watched the RHONY Legacy season and Lichy replied, “A little bit. I thought it was cute, right?” she said. “It was cute.”

Taekman didn’t seem too pleased with Lichy’s choice of words as she created a video stitching Lichy’s comment with her clapback. “Cute?” Taekman questioned. “Cute’s not the first word that comes to mind when describing ‘RHONY Legacy.’ Maybe that’s the word you use in your twenties and thirties but when you’re in your forties, fifties and sixties, you use words like hot, sexy, stunning. Maybe you should watch all the episodes. Just sayin.”

Taekman also explained in her caption, “excuse me @erindanalichy but I have such a deep respect for the RHONY OGs paving the way. Nothing cute about it. Love you ladies 💋 @dorindamedley @ramonasinger @sonjatmorgan @kellybensimon @countessluann.”

Dorinda Medley Also Commented on the Video & Erin Lichy Replied

Dorinda Medley responded to Taekman’s post to also criticize Lichy’s take, writing, “Very dismissive surprising and disappointing.”

However, the new RHONY star wrote in the comments that her remark had been misconstrued and assured the “Legacy” stars that she wasn’t being shady. “Meant no disrespect,” she wrote. “I love legacy and the ogs. The show was on the lighthearted side, which is why I called it that.”

“I use the word cute all the time,” Lichy continued, explaining, “I used it at dinner last night 5 times and everyone kept poking fun of me. I truly loved seeing them back together and we should continue to see them back together. They’re incredible!! Xx.”

There Have Been Reports That the 2 RHONY Casts Will Be Blended Together for Season 15

Despite her comments, Lichy said she didn’t think Bravo would ever merge the two casts. Reports have been circulating for several weeks now claiming that there have been discussions about making the 15th season a blend of new RHONY stars and “Legacy” stars. Season 14 breakout star Brynn Whitfield told Us Weekly that she’d heard the rumor and was open to it, as long as it was what the fans wanted and what was best for the show.

Luann de Lesseps also revealed that she was neither saying yes or no to returning alongside new cast members. “I say maybe,” she replied to the question at her Countess Cabaret tour, according to a TikTok video.

“I could tell you that we’re not joining forces with Legacy,” Lichy shared with Access Hollywood. “It’s not happening.” She said while it would be nice to appear alongside the iconic women of RHONY, she didn’t think it made sense realistically and would end up feeling like two groups pitted against each other rather than an integrated group of women.

