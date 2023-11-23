Bravo Star Says Kyle Richards & Dorit Kemsley Weren’t Very Friendly at BravoCon

Several Bravo stars have shared their impressions on who they enjoyed meeting at BravoCon 2023 and which stars were less than friendly.

On November 21, Erin Lichy shared her thoughts on the Bravolebrities who were a bit more rude to her at the event and named two “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley. “I thought Kyle and Dorit would’ve been friendlier, that’s all,” Lichy told Page Six.

She explained that she wouldn’t exactly describe them as outright “rude” but said they gave the impression that “you can’t sit with us.” She added, “We’re all sitting together, we’re all in the same boat, so it’s not like you’re better than anyone.”

Beyond her less-than-positive interactions with the RHOBH stars, Lichy said “nobody was rude” at the Las Vegas event. The new RHONY star said she and her husband Abe Lichy particularly got on well with RHOC star Heather Dubrow and her husband Terry Dubrow and RHOM star Lisa Hochstein and her boyfriend Jody Glidden.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Said She Found Some of the RHONY Women To Be ‘Rude’ at BravoCon But Erin Lichy Said It Wasn’t Her

While Lichy didn’t have the greatest interactions with RHOBH stars, one of them, Crystal Kung Minkoff shared after BravoCon that she met some rude RHONY stars. The RHOBH star revealed after BravoCon that she didn’t want to name names but stars from the original RHONY and the RHONY reboot were “rude” to her, she told E! News.

“I know that Crystal wasn’t talking about me, because I had dinner with her on Thursday night, and I love her, and we talk, actually we text, and we like each other,” Lichy clarified. “I mean that would be really really strange, and she doesn’t strike me as one of those people that are like so unbalanced that they say s*** like that.”

Other Stars Shared Their Experiences With Some of Their Less-Than-Polite Fellow Bravolebrities

“Southern Charm” cast member Olivia Flowers called out Kung Minkoff after her comments regarding rude Bravo stars and commented on an Instagram post, “I thought she was rude.”

Several other Bravo stars shared their thoughts on their fellow guests of honor, with Scheana Shay hinting that one of her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars was rude to people. Shay shared on her podcast “Scheananigans” that she saw one person being “extremely rude” and hinted that it was one of her co-stars.

She said she then approached the fan or worker and apologized on behalf of the Bravolebrity because she didn’t want that person’s poor behavior to be a reflection of all the reality stars. “I was blown away,” Shay admitted, and said there were other reality stars who were “supporting that behavior.”

Two RHOP stars, Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant, said they saw a RHONY OG, Luann de Lesseps, complaining in the hotel lobby in Las Vegas. On their podcast, they said their makeup artist told them that de Lesseps was “going off” on staff at the hotel restaurant because it wasn’t open for breakfast.

