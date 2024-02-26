Fans Have a Theory About Kyle Richards’ Daughter in Heartbreaking Family Scene

Reality TV fans have a theory about a “Buying Beverly Hills” scene that featured Mauricio Umansky talking to his daughters Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia about his separation from their mom, Kyle Richards.

In the tear-filled “Buying Beverly Hills” season 2 scene , daughters Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia and Sophia Umansky were given details of their parents’ stunning split after 26 years of marriage.

As Umansky talked about the “amazing 26 years” he had with Richards, he added, “I wanted to do everything possible to just save it. Your mom came and she talked to me and said, ‘I think I need space.’”

After Alexia described the situation as “new terrain,” Sophia said, “Our life has just changed so much.”

But it was their half-sister Farrah’s comment that caught fans’ attention. Farrah’s reaction seemed to focus more on herself than on Richards and Umansky. “I definitely could not have predicted where my life was going to be one year ago,” she said. “In all aspects.”

Fans Questioned if Farrah Aldjufrie Was Referring to Her Relationship With Fiancé Alex Manos

After the “Buying Beverly Hills” clip dropped on Netflix, some fans wondered if there were two relationships being talked about in the scene. In a Reddit thread, fans questioned if Farrah was talking about her own relationship with her fiancé, Alex Manos, when she made the comment about how much her life has changed.

“I get the impression that Farrah is also referring to her broken engagement… I wonder if we’ll get any info on that,” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

Another speculated, “I think Farrah’s guy cheated and Kyle said don’t marry him, he won’t change and then Kyle had to face her own life. That’s why she said she shouldn’t put up with anything she wouldn’t want her daughters to put up with.”

“Oh wow. This could be spot on. Yikes,” a third fan agreed.

On “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” episode “Diamonds in the Rough,” Richards expressed frustration over things happening in her marriage. “I’m not going to stay in a situation that I’m not happy in. Things I wouldn’t want my daughters to accept, I’m not going to accept myself,” she said.

She later elaborated during an appearance on “Today with Hoda and Jenna.” “I had to analyze [my marriage] and say, ‘Would I want this for my daughters?’ “she said. “They’re at an age now where some of them are getting engaged or have serious boyfriends. Would I accept that for them? The answer was no. And I thought, ‘Why am I treating myself any differently?'”

There Were Reports That Farrah & Alex Split, But They Have Not Publicly Confirmed the Rumors

Farrah, 35, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Manos in November 2021. But fans noticed the slow pace of her wedding planning. Farrah even commented on it. In April 2023, she told E! News, “Planning is not going great.”

“I am just taking my time,” she added. “I know the clock’s ticking, but I’m taking my time.”

Fans noticed that Farrah stopped posting with Manos on social media. He also did not join her for her family vacation to Europe as he had in previous years.

In September 2023, Page Six posted a report alleging that Farrah and her fiancé had called off their engagement. The outlet also noted that Farrah was not wearing her engagement ring while on vacation with her family. A source told The Messenger at the time that the “dynamic” of the former couple’s relationship “changed” after they got engaged.

There have been no reports that Manos cheated, and neither have confirmed their relationship is over.

