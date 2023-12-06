Garcelle Beauvais Dishes on Off-Camera Exchange With Kyle Richards About Her Marriage

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais discussed an off-camera conversation she had with her castmate Kyle Richards, regarding her marriage to her now estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

During the November 30 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Beauvais stated she approached Richards during the cast’s trip to Las Vegas when they were not in front of cameras. According to the actress, she inquired how Richards felt about the reports regarding her marriage. As fans are aware, Umansky and Richards confirmed they separated in October 2023 after months of speculation.

“I spoke to her in Vegas. It was off-camera. But we were in the bathroom ’cause I’d just seen an article and I go, ‘Oh my God. Doesn’t it drive you crazy that these articles keep coming out about your marriage?’ And she goes, ‘Yeah, you know, it did in the beginning but now I kind of just — it just rolls off my back,’” said Beauvais.

Beauvais stated that she was suspicious of Richards’ marriage while filming RHOBH season 13. She noted that Richards had not worn her wedding ring during the production of the show’s 13th season.

“So then cut to the ring and cut to everything else we’re piecing together, it felt like, obviously something’s going on,” said Beauvais.

She stated that she wanted Richards to be transparent about her relationship issues with her season 13 castmates.

Kyle Richards Shared She Was Unhappy About Her Castmates’ Comments Regarding Her Marriage

In the same “RHOBH After Show” episode, Richards stated she did not appreciate her castmates, like Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, who questioned the state of her marriage while the RHOBH season 13 cameras were rolling.

“I’m not divorced. I’m still not divorced. But like, I’m struggling with my husband. And people know that I’ve been very, very happy for a very long time, which obviously means that if I’m not, I’m in pain. So be nice,” said Richards.

She also stated she did not feel it was necessary for her to “report to them everyday” about her marriage.

“Would you like my therapist, marriage counselor to do a print out? And I could had it to all of you at the next dinner party,” quipped Richards.

The “Halloween Ends” star made similar comments in the November 4 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” hosted by her friend and former RHOBH castmate Teddi Mellencamp and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge. She stated she did not understand why her RHOBH co-stars had interrogated her about her marriage. Richards also suggested she did not believe her castmates were genuinely concerned, as they did not bring up her relationship with Umansky outside of the show.

“I was like, ‘Why are they acting like they are mad at me that I am going through this hard time? Why are they waiting until the cameras are here to ask me about this?’” asked Richards.

Teddi Mellencamp Stated She Took Issue With the RHOBH Casts’ Treatment of Kyle Richards

While speaking to E! News on December 2, Mellencamp stated she took issue with how Stracke and Beauvais acted toward Richards during RHOBH season 13. She said she believed Richards’ castmates should have been kinder when it came to her relationship issues.

“I’m so confused as to why some of the women — when she said in episode one ‘I’m struggling’—why no one asked any questions,” stated Mellencamp. “Why nobody said, ‘Is there anything I can do?’ Why nobody was an actual friend in that moment. And now, episodes later, are kind of coming at her. Like, she already told you guys. And none of you chose to ask. That’s the part that’s hard.”