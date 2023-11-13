Real Housewives Star’s Daughter Wants Family Spinoff: ‘It Would Break the Internet’

Gia Giudice has some big career plans – and one of them could be for a future spinoff of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

The eldest daughter of Teresa Giudice spoke out a few months after graduating from college with a criminal justice degree to give fans an update on her life, and what she hopes to see down the line.

In a November 2023 interview with People, Gia said she “would love” to see a Giudice family reality TV spinoff someday, and she explained why she thinks it would be a big hit for Bravo.

Gia Giudice Thinks Fans Would Love to See Her Family’s Dynamic in an RHONJ Spinoff

Teresa and Joe Giudice have four daughters: Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana. The OG RHONJ couple divorced in 2020 after both spending time in jail for fraud charges. Joe was deported out of the United States and is now living in the Bahamas. In 2022, Teresa married Louie Ruelas in a lavish ceremony in New Jersey. Ruelas is a father to two sons, Louie Jr. And Nicholas.

While speaking with People, Gia said a BravoTV spinoff would be “so fun” because fans would get a bird’s eye view of her blended family and her parents’ co-parenting relationship.

“Especially if we could incorporate my dad too, and us going to the Bahamas and just showing how we really are such a blended family,” she told the outlet. “My dad and Louie talk frequently… we are seriously such a blended family, and we really all do respect each other so much. And I know the fans, they always say we miss Juicy Joe. So, I feel like it would be so fun to see us all together. I think that would really just be something different.”

Teresa has said her new husband Louie is friendly with her first husband Joe. “We’re going away, and my husband asked him to come with us,” Teresa told Us Weekly. in December 2022. “He did it for my children, which I thought was so amazing.” Although Joe couldn’t get a flight and ended up missing the family vacation, Teresa said Louie’s offer was “so kind.”

In the People interview, Gia went on to predict that a Giudice family spinoff would “break” the Bravo screen.

“100 percent,” she said. “I think it would break the internet literally. And I think also people would just be so interested, ‘Oh, how do Joe and Teresa cope and how do they co-parent together?’ Meanwhile, it’s so easy. They are the same, they bust each other’s chops the same. They were friends before, so it’s just friends [now], but not together.”

Joe Giudice previously told the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast that he would never say never to filming again with his family — even if he had to be Facetime in from the Bahamas.

“Hey look, I would do whatever you know to help, you know?” he told Yontef in a 2023 interview. “I would do whatever. I mean, if we had to do it, we come to a compromise, why not? Listen, business is business at this point, you know what I mean? It’s all about business from now on.”

Fans have expressed an interest in a future Giudice spinoff.

“Give Teresa a spinoff about her marriage and family,” one fan wrote on the X app.

“I would love to see a spin-off with Teresa and her blended family,” another agreed.

“Patiently waiting on #bravo announcing a Giudice spinoff sometime soon #RHONJ,” another fan added.

Gia Giudice Will Be Featured on the 14th Season of RHONJ

There have been rumors that Gia will get more screentime on the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

During the “Ask Andy” panel at BravoCon, Andy Cohen teased, “ You’re gonna be seeing a lot more Gia this year. I love Gia.” (per Reality Tea).

Gia confirmed her role to People. “I think you guys definitely see a little glimpse into my life for sure,” she told the magazine. “I would say I’m on it a decent amount … maybe a little more than usual.”

