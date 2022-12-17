RHOSLC Star Opens Up About ‘Fractured’ Cast & Future of the Show

The third season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is in full swing but there is already speculation about the show’s future without one of its key cast members, Jen Shah, after she pleaded guilty to fraud in July 2022.

At BravoCon 2022, Andy Cohen seemed to insinuate that Shah would no longer be on RHOSLC. He said that after the guilty plea, “I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” although he added that he would love to ask her some questions about her situation on camera at some point.

Shah’s RHOSLC co-star Heather Gay recently spoke about the future of RHOSLC and told E! News, “That is the great big question mark: is there a show without Jen Shah?” She said that was likely to be one of the least of Shah’s worries so she was “trying not to let it cloud my thoughts either.” Gay added, “I’m just thinking of her taking accountability, getting this started and over with so that she can rebuild her life.”

In terms of the season 3 reunion, Gay said the cast is “pretty fractured” at the moment and she was just hoping that they could reach “some resolution.” However, on December 16, Shah announced that she would not be attending the season 3 reunion.

Jen Shah Said She Wouldn’t Be Attending the Reunion After Receiving That Legal Advice

On December 5, RHOSLC star Meredith Marks said she was hopeful Shah would be able to attend the season 3 reunion to “have a voice” and be able to “close out” her time on the season and on the show, according to Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

Unfortunately for those who agreed with Marks, Shah announced on December 16 that she wouldn’t be attending the reunion taping. In a statement posted on Instagram, Shah explained that she was initially told that she wasn’t invited to the reunion before things changed and she received an invite on November 29.

Shah said she told Bravo clearly that she wouldn’t be able to discuss her case or sentencing “out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order.” However, she wrote that Bravo told her that she was expected to discuss it if she attended the reunion. “Under legal advice, I will not be attending,” Shah shared.

Jen Shah Pleaded Guilty in July 2022 Just a Few Days Before She Was Set to Go to Trial

Shah, whose arrest was captured on camera during the 2nd season of RHOSLC, pleaded guilty in July 2022 to federal charges of “conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.” The surprise guilty plea came as a shock to fans as she was set to stand trial just days later.

After a couple of postponements, Shah’s sentencing is now scheduled for January 6, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time. While Shah could face up to 30 years in prison, her plea agreement called for 11 to 14 years in prison as well as restitution of up to $9.5 million, although the sentencing judge will take the final decision on the sentence in the new year.

