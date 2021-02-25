‘RHONJ’ Star says Teresa Giudice Made Her Look Like a ‘Total A—’

Jackie Goldschneider said she feels humiliated by Teresa Giudice.

The 44-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about rumors Giudice spread about her husband, Evan, when the group gathered together at the Axia Taverna restaurant to celebrate Evan’s birthday.

As viewers saw in the RHONJ Season 11 premiere, Giudice spread a rumor that Evan has been cheating on Jackie.

“Like, why do I hear rumors, like when he goes to the gym he screws around,” Giudice told castmate Margaret Josephs of Jackie’s husband.

Once word got back to Goldschenider, the two women met up at Josephs’ house to try to hash things out, but things only got worse when Goldschneider used an “analogy” to ask Giudice how she would feel if she told people she heard that her daughter, Gia, does cocaine in bathrooms at parties.

Goldschneider later said she never wants to be around Giudice again.

Jackie Goldschneider Revealed She is ‘Devastated’ By Giudice’s Gossip About Her Husband

In a new interview on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Goldschneider said Giudice ruined what was supposed to be a special night. She also admitted she now feels silly after watching the party scenes back on the Bravo reality show.

“I was giddy that night, which makes it even worse because I feel like she made a total a– of me,” Goldschneider said on the podcast.“I was prancing around in that pink dress.”

She revealed that her husband “never” lets her throw birthday parties and that this had been the first time “in a really long time” that she had seen the “girls” from RHONJ in person due to COVID-19.

“I was so happy and in a good mood, and we were celebrating after a really dark year,” she said. “I was in a really good mood. When I found out the next day I was for so many reasons devastated, but I just felt like I had been made a total a– of as well.”

Goldschneider added that the “irony” is that Evan goes to a “small gym” right around the corner from their house and that it would be “the last place” he would be able to “conceal any bad behaviors.”

Jackie Goldschneider Admitted She Almost Quit ‘RHONJ’ Over the Cheating Rumor

Goldschneider told Page Six that watching the episode back was difficult for her and her husband.

“Watching it back, I was just revolted,” she said on the podcast.

In a separate interview with Us Weekly, the mom of four admitted that she considered quitting her role on RHONJ after rumors about her marriage began to make the rounds within the chatty group.

“My family will always come first and when something threatens that, I take the time I need to make sure that it is something that is for me,” she told Us. “I don’t want to end up a statistic. I don’t want to be just another Housewife who ended up divorced. “

Goldschneider added that her family and marriage “is beautiful and it’s wonderful and it’s built on a lot of respect and love.”

“And nothing is going to get in the way of that,” she said. “So, I had to really see if there was a way for the show to be a part of my life and still maintain the integrity of my family and my relationship.”

She added that viewers will “see us figure that out.”

Goldschneider skipped a cast trip to Lake George immediately following her blowout with Giudice.

