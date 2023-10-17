Jenna Lyons Weighs in on Sai De Silva Sharing Information About Ubah Hassan’s Love Life

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Jenna Lyons weighed in on the feud between her castmates, Brynn Whitfield and Sai De Silva. In the October 15 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” alongside Julia Fox, Lyons referenced that De Silva told Whitfield to “go f*** [herself]” after she divulged that she told her details about Ubah Hassan’s secret boyfriend in the RHONY season 14 finale. Hassan was also upset with Whitfield and left her 36th birthday celebration early.

When Andy Cohen asked the former president of J. Crew if she believed De Silva “breach[ed] [Hassan’s] trust by telling [Whitfield],” she replied, “Sai did.”

“I think she did. And I think she fully admits that,” continued Lyons.

Lyons also shared she understood why Hassan did not want to share information about her romantic partner.

“I truly honor and respect Ubah’s desire to keep her life private as I have wanted to as well. Because that’s not about her. That’s about someone else. And to me, the privacy — it’s one thing, I can do what I want. I’m on the show. I made that decision but the person who’s dating Ubah did not. And I think that she’s allowed to keep that private,” explained the fashion designer.

During the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Cohen inquired how Fox felt about De Silva’s reaction toward Whitfield in RHONY season 14, episode 16.

“What did you make of Sai getting so upset with Brynn for saying something about Ubah’s Mr. Connecticut when she was the one who shared the tea in the first place?” asked the Bravo producer.

The “Down the Drain” author replied she believes De Silva was projecting as she felt guilty about divulging information about Hassan’s love life.

Ubah Hassan Discussed Her Boyfriend in October 2023

Hassan spoke about her partner during the October 8 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode. The model shared she is still dating the same individual. She also explained why she “kept [her romantic life] a secret” from her RHONY season 14 castmates. She stated that she does not like telling her loved ones when her relationships end.

“I have to go a tell people that it doesn’t work. And I’m just so tired of being like, ‘Oh it doesn’t work anymore,’” said Hassan.

Cohen also shared he has interacted with the model’s boyfriend.

“He is very handsome and strong and yes, formidable,” said the Bravo producer.

Sai De Silva Spoke About Her Issues With Brynn Whitfield

De Silva discussed her feud with Whitfield during an October 2023 interview on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea,” alongside Hassan. The 42-year-old suggested she had not made amends with Whitfield, but clarified that they are “cordial.”

“Unfortunately, Brynn and I have a little bit of tension that has not been discussed or resolved quite yet,” said the mother of two.

The fashion influencer noted that Hassan was the “catalyst” for her issues with Whitfield. The model acknowledged that she has a role in De Silva and Whitfield’s falling out. She stated, however, that she hoped her castmates would be able to mend their relationship. The Ubah Hot founder also shared that she has “tried” to get De Silva and Whitfield to put their differences aside.

“I’m really sad. I miss their duo. The three of us have so much fun,” said Hassan.