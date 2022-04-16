Dolores Catania Spills RHONJ Reunion Tea: It Was the ‘Worst Ever’

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion has already been filmed and is slated to air on Bravo in just a few weeks.

All of the ladies were present for the taping, which had a Nashville-themed set, calling back to the drama-filled cast trip. Reunion host Andy Cohen is expected to tap in to the craziest moments of the season, including Luis Ruelas’ strange video, Joe Gorga’s fight with his niece, Gia Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider’s progress with her eating disorder, and Jennifer Aydin’s plastic surgery.

The reunion looks have been posted online, with the women in a gold color scheme, and there has been some chatter about what goes down. Most recently, Dolores Catania revealed her feelings on the season 12 reunion — and it sounds like things did not go as expected.

Here’s what you need to know:

Catania Said This Was ‘the Worst’ Reunion She Has Ever Filmed

Catania sat down with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp to talk about life and all things Housewives on the April 11, 2022, episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast.

“So reunion was like, the worst ever, and hard,” she said. “This is my seventh. And it was absolutely draining. It was a long time, and a lot of fighting,” she added.

Catania also shared that she’s “not getting along with someone” after the reunion. Although she didn’t reveal who she got into it with, she did say it was “out of nowhere.”

Catania did say that no one ended up crying during the taping.

“No one cried,” she said. “There’s no room to cry here,” she added.

There Are Rumors That Joe Gorga Walked off Set & Said He Was Going to Quit the Show

The women weren’t the only ones to get fired up during the reunion taping. According to Page Six, Joe Gorga actually left the set after getting super upset while talking about the argument that he had with his niece.

“I quit. It’s not worth it. This is my family. I’m done,” Gorga said, according to a source that spoke with Page Six.

If this turns out to be true, it wouldn’t be the first time that Gorga threatened to be done with RHONJ. On the March 23, 2022, episode of the “Side Piece” podcast, Gorga said that the fight with his niece was enough to push him to his breaking point.

“I was shocked. Think about that. Alright, I’ll deal with my sister. I’ll deal with my brother-in-law. I’ll deal with all that nonsense, right? But not my niece. You know what that did to me?” Gorga said.

“You know, I wasn’t filming after that. I didn’t film for, I don’t think I filmed for a month. Three weeks. I was quitting. Yeah. Production kind of slowed down, they weren’t even filming as much. I wasn’t there. They were just doing outside stuff… I was going to quit. I was done. I was like, ‘I’m not doing this. I’m not going to sit on the show and argue with my nieces now,” he added.

